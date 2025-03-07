Sonny Milano Injury: Suffers setback in recovery
General manager Chris Patrick said Friday that Milano (upper body) recently sustained a "significant setback" in his recovery, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Milano has been sidelined since early November due to his upper-body injury, and the Capitals are still working to determine the next steps in his recovery process following his setback. He had resumed skating in a non-contact sweater in mid-January, but it certainly seems possible that his setback could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now