Sonny Milano Injury: Suffers setback in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

General manager Chris Patrick said Friday that Milano (upper body) recently sustained a "significant setback" in his recovery, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Milano has been sidelined since early November due to his upper-body injury, and the Capitals are still working to determine the next steps in his recovery process following his setback. He had resumed skating in a non-contact sweater in mid-January, but it certainly seems possible that his setback could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

