FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busier-than-usual Friday with six games. The Wild and Sharks are the only teams on back-to-backs as they travel to Buffalo and Vegas, respectively. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. SJ ($8,700): Thompson saw his five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday and will attempt to get things back on track against the league's weakest team. He's 5-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage as he's been splitting the starts with Adin Hill. Thompson stopped 22 shots against San Jose to open the season and earned the victory.

John Gibson, ANA vs. PHI ($8,100): Gibson is 2-4-0, but his record isn't indicative of how well he's done as he lists a 2.41 GAA (down from the 3.99 from last year) and a .921 save percentage. The Flyers have lost two straight during their California trip while giving up 41 goals on the season.

VALUE PLAYS

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS at NJ ($4,300): Kuznetsov has notched a goal and four assists on a struggling Washington squad. He's currently centering the second line with Sonny Milano and T.J. Oshie and has managed two power-play assists on the top power play.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY at TOR ($4,800): Huberdeau has plenty to prove after he was benched for most of the third period Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Nashville. He's underperformed with six points and has struggled since joining the Flames in 2022. Huberdeau is the same player who racked up 115 points and the Leafs are struggling on defense, so he should turn it around.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR at FLA ($3,800): Svechnikov should be in everyone's lineup. The young star enters with a great salary and recently returned after undergoing knee surgery in March. Svechnikov has produced three assists in his first five games and is seeing second-line and second PP minutes.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Capitals

Michael McLeod (C - $4,000), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,600), Jesper Bratt (W - $9,500)

The Devils are hurting up front with injuries to centers Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Nico Hischier (upper body). McLeod gets a huge boost in his fantasy value and is reasonably valued considering he's centering the top line. He's found the scoresheet in three of his last four games to give him five points overall. Toffoli is off to another great start with 13 points. Bratt has also been red-hot having found the back of the net seven times while adding 12 assists.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Jack Eichel (C - $9,200), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,200), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,800)

Eichel is up to 14 points, including three goals and an assist on the man-advantage. Marchessault has recorded six goals and three assists, including a hat-trick last Friday versus the Jets. Barbashev has managed five points and his low salary provides overall value for the combo. All three also play on the first power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, WAS at NJ ($5,800): Carlson has gone three games without a point after starting the season seven from his first seven games. He's also notched two assists on the power play as he quarterbacks the lead group.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. CAR ($4,000): Forsling has scored a couple of goals and continues to receive power-play minutes as Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour continue to recover from their injuries. Forsling will inevitably lose his PP role when the others return to action, so take advantage of his salary and prime place for now.

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. WAS ($5,000): Hughes should earn plenty of Calder Trophy consideration as he's already gone off for seven points. He's operated on Jersey's top man-advantage where he's posted five PPPs. Hughes hasn't scored in his last three outings, but should break out of that slump at home against the struggling Caps.

