Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

NHL Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

The NHL playoffs are just days away and we're here to help you prepare for your Playoff Pool drafts with a helpful cheat sheet to help you identify which players from which teams you should be targeting.

The following rankings have been determined based on a combination of expected individual player performance and expected team performance in the playoffs. When it comes to fantasy hockey playoff pools, less-talented players on teams that go deep into the playoffs are almost always more valuable than highly-talented players whose teams are eliminated in the first round, so keep that in mind when considering these rankings.

Expected team performances were determined based on DraftKings' Stanley Cup Championship Odds, which can be viewed here.

Player position designations were determined based on CBS Fantasy Hockey's Positional Eligibility.

Centers

1 Nathan MacKinnon

2 Connor McDavid

3 Leon Draisaitl

4 Sebastian Aho

5 Aleksander Barkov

6 Vincent Trocheck

7 Mika Zibanejad

8 Roope Hintz

9 Wyatt Johnston

10 Auston Matthews

11 Jack Eichel

12 Matt Duchene

13 Tyler Seguin

14 J.T. Miller

15 Elias Pettersson

16 Logan Stankoven

17 William Karlsson

18 John Tavares

19 Tomas Hertl

20 Mark Scheifele

21 Brayden Point

22 Sam Bennett

23 Charlie Coyle

24 Anze Kopitar

25 Pavel Zacha

26 Chandler Stephenson

27 Gabriel Vilardi

28 Anthony Cirelli

29 Phillip Danault

30 Pierre-Luc Dubois

31 Gustav Nyquist

32 Ryan O'Reilly

33 Bo Horvat

34 Brock Nelson

35 Ross Colton

36 Evan Rodrigues

37 Jordan Staal

38 Ryan McLeod

39 Jack Roslovic

40 Nicolas Roy

41 Morgan Geekie

42 Elias Lindholm

43 Jesperi Kotkaniemi

44 Jack Drury

45 Alexander Wennberg

46 Sam Steel

47 Dylan Strome

48 Michael Amadio

49 Paul Cotter

50 Dakota Joshua

51 Vladislav Namestnikov

52 Evgeny Kuznetsov

53 Bobby McMann (lower body)

54 Mason Appleton

55 Adam Lowry

56 Pius Suter

57 Teddy Blueger

58 Michael Eyssimont

59 Sam Lafferty

60 Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Wingers

1 Mikko Rantanen

2 Jake Guentzel

3 Artemi Panarin

4 Sam Reinhart

5 Zach Hyman

6 Matthew Tkachuk

7 Carter Verhaeghe

8 David Pastrnak

9 Jason Robertson

10 Valeri Nichushkin

11 Seth Jarvis

12 Andrei Svechnikov

13 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

14 Casey Mittelstadt

15 Martin Necas

16 Chris Kreider

17 Joe Pavelski

18 William Nylander

19 Mitchell Marner

20 Jonathan Marchessault

21 Jonathan Drouin

22 Teuvo Teravainen

23 Artturi Lehkonen

24 Vladimir Tarasenko

25 Jamie Benn

26 Alexis Lafreniere

27 Mason Marchment

28 Mark Stone (lower body)

29 Brad Marchand

30 Evander Kane

31 Nikita Kucherov

32 Brock Boeser

33 Steven Stamkos

34 Kyle Connor

35 Brandon Hagel

36 Sean Monahan

37 Ivan Barbashev

38 Nikolaj Ehlers

39 Tyler Toffoli

40 Filip Forsberg

41 Anthony Mantha

42 Tyler Bertuzzi

43 Jake DeBrusk

44 Conor Garland

45 Kevin Fiala

46 Adrian Kempe

47 James van Riemsdyk

48 Viktor Arvidsson

49 Mathew Barzal

50 Alex Ovechkin

51 Trevor Moore

52 Quinton Byfield

53 Pavel Dorofeyev

54 Stefan Noesen

55 Anton Lundell

56 Warren Foegele

57 Trent Frederic

58 Nils Hoglander

59 Adam Henrique

60 Danton Heinen

61 Matthew Knies

62 Max Domi

63 Nick Paul

64 Nick Robertson

65 Jordan Martinook

66 Anthony Duclair

67 Cole Perfetti

68 Kyle Palmieri

69 Miles Wood

70 Ilya Mikheyev

71 Nino Niederreiter

72 Jimmy Vesey

73 Alex Iafallo

74 Eetu Luostarinen

75 Evgenii Dadonov

76 Anders Lee

77 Will Cuylle

78 Kaapo Kakko

79 Corey Perry

80 Craig Smith

81 Keegan Kolesar

82 Alex Laferriere

83 Luke Evangelista

84 Jason Zucker

85 Calle Jarnkrok (hand)

86 Tom Wilson

87 Andrew Cogliano

88 Pontus Holmberg

89 Brandon Duhaime

90 Connor Brown

91 Jonny Brodzinski

92 Patrick Maroon

93 Pierre Engvall

94 Simon Holmstrom

95 Kiefer Sherwood

96 Sonny Milano

97 T.J. Oshie

98 Michael McCarron

99 Max Pacioretty

100 Tanner Jeannot

Defensemen

1 Cale Makar

2 Evan Bouchard

3 Adam Fox

4 Devon Toews

5 Brady Skjei

6 Miro Heiskanen

7 Brandon Montour

8 Brent Burns

9 Gustav Forsling

10 Mattias Ekholm

11 Shea Theodore

12 Thomas Harley

13 Charlie McAvoy

14 Noah Hanifin

15 Quinn Hughes

16 Morgan Rielly

17 Jaccob Slavin

18 Josh Morrissey

19 Victor Hedman

20 Roman Josi

21 Drew Doughty

22 Noah Dobson

23 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

24 Darnell Nurse

25 Aaron Ekblad

26 Sean Walker

27 John Carlson

28 Erik Gustafsson

29 K'Andre Miller

30 Alex Pietrangelo

31 Filip Hronek

32 Dmitry Orlov

33 Josh Manson

34 Cody Ceci

35 Jacob Trouba

36 Esa Lindell

37 Jalen Chatfield

38 Timothy Liljegren

39 Samuel Girard

40 Hampus Lindholm

41 Jake McCabe

42 T.J. Brodie

43 Brayden McNabb

44 Chris Tanev

45 Tyler Myers

46 Neal Pionk

47 Dylan DeMelo

48 Darren Raddysh

49 Dmitry Kulikov

50 Braden Schneider

51 Jack Johnson

52 Ryan Lindgren

53 Brett Kulak

54 Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

55 Ryan Suter

56 Nikita Zadorov

57 Brenden Dillon

58 Nick Perbix

59 Dylan Samberg

60 Matt Roy

Goalies

1 Alexandar Georgiev

2 Frederik Andersen

3 Sergei Bobrovsky

4 Stuart Skinner

5 Igor Shesterkin

6 Jake Oettinger

7 Linus Ullmark

8 Adin Hill

9 Thatcher Demko

10 Connor Hellebuyck

11 Ilya Samsonov

12 Andrei Vasilevskiy

13 Cam Talbot

14 Juuse Saros

15 Semyon Varlamov

16 Charlie Lindgren

17 Pyotr Kochetkov

18 Anthony Stolarz

19 Jonathan Quick

20 Jeremy Swayman

21 Logan Thompson

22 Justus Annunen

23 Calvin Pickard

24 Scott Wedgewood

25 Joseph Woll

26 Ilya Sorokin

27 Laurent Brossoit

28 David Rittich

30 Matt Tomkins

31 Kevin Lankinen

32 Darcy Kuemper