Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

Written by 
Kyle Riley 
Published on April 19, 2024

The NHL playoffs are just days away and we're here to help you prepare for your Playoff Pool drafts with a helpful cheat sheet to help you identify which players from which teams you should be targeting.

The following rankings have been determined based on a combination of expected individual player performance and expected team performance in the playoffs. When it comes to fantasy hockey playoff pools, less-talented players on teams that go deep into the playoffs are almost always more valuable than highly-talented players whose teams are eliminated in the first round, so keep that in mind when considering these rankings.

Expected team performances were determined based on DraftKings' Stanley Cup Championship Odds, which can be viewed here

Player position designations were determined based on CBS Fantasy Hockey's Positional Eligibility.

Centers

1   Nathan MacKinnon

2   Connor McDavid

3   Leon Draisaitl

4   Sebastian Aho

5   Aleksander Barkov

6   Vincent Trocheck

7   Mika Zibanejad

8   Roope Hintz

9   Wyatt Johnston

10  Auston Matthews

11  Jack Eichel

12  Matt Duchene

13  Tyler Seguin

14  J.T. Miller

15  Elias Pettersson

16  Logan Stankoven

17  William Karlsson

18  John Tavares

19  Tomas Hertl

20  Mark Scheifele

21  Brayden Point

22  Sam Bennett

23  Charlie Coyle

24  Anze Kopitar

25  Pavel Zacha

26  Chandler Stephenson

27  Gabriel Vilardi

28  Anthony Cirelli

29  Phillip Danault

30  Pierre-Luc Dubois

31  Gustav Nyquist

32  Ryan O'Reilly

33  Bo Horvat

34  Brock Nelson

35  Ross Colton

36  Evan Rodrigues

37  Jordan Staal

38  Ryan McLeod

39  Jack Roslovic

40  Nicolas Roy

41  Morgan Geekie

42  Elias Lindholm

43  Jesperi Kotkaniemi

44  Jack Drury

45  Alexander Wennberg

46  Sam Steel

47  Dylan Strome

48  Michael Amadio

49  Paul Cotter

50  Dakota Joshua

51  Vladislav Namestnikov

52  Evgeny Kuznetsov

53  Bobby McMann (lower body)

54  Mason Appleton

55  Adam Lowry

56  Pius Suter

57  Teddy Blueger

58  Michael Eyssimont

59  Sam Lafferty

60  Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Wingers

1   Mikko Rantanen

2   Jake Guentzel

3   Artemi Panarin

4   Sam Reinhart

5   Zach Hyman

6   Matthew Tkachuk

7   Carter Verhaeghe

8   David Pastrnak

9   Jason Robertson

10  Valeri Nichushkin

11  Seth Jarvis

12  Andrei Svechnikov

13  Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

14  Casey Mittelstadt

15  Martin Necas

16  Chris Kreider

17  Joe Pavelski

18  William Nylander

19  Mitchell Marner

20  Jonathan Marchessault

21  Jonathan Drouin

22  Teuvo Teravainen

23  Artturi Lehkonen

24  Vladimir Tarasenko

25  Jamie Benn

26  Alexis Lafreniere

27  Mason Marchment

28  Mark Stone (lower body)

29  Brad Marchand

30  Evander Kane

31  Nikita Kucherov

32  Brock Boeser

33  Steven Stamkos

34  Kyle Connor

35  Brandon Hagel

36  Sean Monahan

37  Ivan Barbashev

38  Nikolaj Ehlers

39  Tyler Toffoli

40  Filip Forsberg

41  Anthony Mantha

42  Tyler Bertuzzi

43  Jake DeBrusk

44  Conor Garland

45  Kevin Fiala

46  Adrian Kempe

47  James van Riemsdyk

48  Viktor Arvidsson

49  Mathew Barzal

50  Alex Ovechkin

51  Trevor Moore

52  Quinton Byfield

53  Pavel Dorofeyev

54  Stefan Noesen

55  Anton Lundell

56  Warren Foegele

57  Trent Frederic

58  Nils Hoglander

59  Adam Henrique

60  Danton Heinen

61  Matthew Knies

62  Max Domi

63  Nick Paul

64  Nick Robertson

65  Jordan Martinook

66  Anthony Duclair

67  Cole Perfetti

68  Kyle Palmieri

69  Miles Wood

70  Ilya Mikheyev

71  Nino Niederreiter

72  Jimmy Vesey

73  Alex Iafallo

74  Eetu Luostarinen

75  Evgenii Dadonov

76  Anders Lee

77  Will Cuylle

78  Kaapo Kakko

79  Corey Perry

80  Craig Smith

81  Keegan Kolesar

82  Alex Laferriere

83  Luke Evangelista

84  Jason Zucker

85  Calle Jarnkrok (hand)

86  Tom Wilson

87  Andrew Cogliano

88  Pontus Holmberg

89  Brandon Duhaime

90  Connor Brown

91  Jonny Brodzinski

92  Patrick Maroon

93  Pierre Engvall

94  Simon Holmstrom

95  Kiefer Sherwood

96  Sonny Milano

97  T.J. Oshie

98  Michael McCarron

99  Max Pacioretty

100 Tanner Jeannot

Defensemen

1   Cale Makar

2   Evan Bouchard

3   Adam Fox

4   Devon Toews

5   Brady Skjei

6   Miro Heiskanen

7   Brandon Montour

8   Brent Burns

9   Gustav Forsling

10  Mattias Ekholm

11  Shea Theodore

12  Thomas Harley

13  Charlie McAvoy

14  Noah Hanifin

15  Quinn Hughes

16  Morgan Rielly

17  Jaccob Slavin

18  Josh Morrissey

19  Victor Hedman

20  Roman Josi

21  Drew Doughty

22  Noah Dobson

23  Oliver Ekman-Larsson

24  Darnell Nurse

25  Aaron Ekblad

26  Sean Walker

27  John Carlson

28  Erik Gustafsson

29  K'Andre Miller

30  Alex Pietrangelo

31  Filip Hronek

32  Dmitry Orlov

33  Josh Manson

34  Cody Ceci

35  Jacob Trouba

36  Esa Lindell

37  Jalen Chatfield

38  Timothy Liljegren

39  Samuel Girard

40  Hampus Lindholm

41  Jake McCabe

42  T.J. Brodie

43  Brayden McNabb

44  Chris Tanev

45  Tyler Myers

46  Neal Pionk

47  Dylan DeMelo

48  Darren Raddysh

49  Dmitry Kulikov

50  Braden Schneider

51  Jack Johnson

52  Ryan Lindgren

53  Brett Kulak

54  Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

55  Ryan Suter

56  Nikita Zadorov

57  Brenden Dillon

58  Nick Perbix

59  Dylan Samberg

60  Matt Roy

Goalies

1   Alexandar Georgiev

2   Frederik Andersen

3   Sergei Bobrovsky

4   Stuart Skinner

5   Igor Shesterkin

6   Jake Oettinger

7   Linus Ullmark

8   Adin Hill

9   Thatcher Demko

10  Connor Hellebuyck

11  Ilya Samsonov

12  Andrei Vasilevskiy

13  Cam Talbot

14  Juuse Saros

15  Semyon Varlamov

16  Charlie Lindgren

17  Pyotr Kochetkov

18  Anthony Stolarz

19  Jonathan Quick

20  Jeremy Swayman

21  Logan Thompson

22  Justus Annunen

23  Calvin Pickard

24  Scott Wedgewood

25  Joseph Woll

26  Ilya Sorokin

27  Laurent Brossoit

28  David Rittich

30  Matt Tomkins

31  Kevin Lankinen

32  Darcy Kuemper

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kyle Riley
Kyle Riley
Kyle is RotoWire's NHL Editor and has been covering all things hockey for the website since 2015. He's an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and a proud UW-Madison alum.
