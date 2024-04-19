Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

NHL Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
The NHL playoffs are just days away and we're here to help you prepare for your Playoff Pool drafts with a helpful cheat sheet to help you identify which players from which teams you should be targeting.
The following rankings have been determined based on a combination of expected individual player performance and expected team performance in the playoffs. When it comes to fantasy hockey playoff pools, less-talented players on teams that go deep into the playoffs are almost always more valuable than highly-talented players whose teams are eliminated in the first round, so keep that in mind when considering these rankings.
Expected team performances were determined based on DraftKings' Stanley Cup Championship Odds, which can be viewed here.
Player position designations were determined based on CBS Fantasy Hockey's Positional Eligibility.
Centers
11 Jack Eichel
12 Matt Duchene
13 Tyler Seguin
14 J.T. Miller
18 John Tavares
19 Tomas Hertl
22 Sam Bennett
24 Anze Kopitar
25 Pavel Zacha
33 Bo Horvat
34 Brock Nelson
35 Ross Colton
37 Jordan Staal
38 Ryan McLeod
40 Nicolas Roy
44 Jack Drury
46 Sam Steel
47 Dylan Strome
49 Paul Cotter
53 Bobby McMann (lower body)
55 Adam Lowry
56 Pius Suter
59 Sam Lafferty
Wingers
11 Seth Jarvis
15 Martin Necas
17 Joe Pavelski
25 Jamie Benn
28 Mark Stone (lower body)
30 Evander Kane
32 Brock Boeser
34 Kyle Connor
36 Sean Monahan
43 Jake DeBrusk
45 Kevin Fiala
46 Adrian Kempe
51 Trevor Moore
62 Max Domi
63 Nick Paul
69 Miles Wood
72 Jimmy Vesey
73 Alex Iafallo
76 Anders Lee
77 Will Cuylle
78 Kaapo Kakko
79 Corey Perry
80 Craig Smith
84 Jason Zucker
85 Calle Jarnkrok (hand)
86 Tom Wilson
90 Connor Brown
96 Sonny Milano
97 T.J. Oshie
100 Tanner Jeannot
Defensemen
3 Adam Fox
14 Noah Hanifin
15 Quinn Hughes
20 Roman Josi
21 Drew Doughty
22 Noah Dobson
25 Aaron Ekblad
26 Sean Walker
27 John Carlson
31 Filip Hronek
32 Dmitry Orlov
33 Josh Manson
34 Cody Ceci
35 Jacob Trouba
36 Esa Lindell
41 Jake McCabe
42 T.J. Brodie
44 Chris Tanev
45 Tyler Myers
46 Neal Pionk
47 Dylan DeMelo
51 Jack Johnson
53 Brett Kulak
54 Mikhail Sergachev (leg)
55 Ryan Suter
58 Nick Perbix
60 Matt Roy
Goalies
13 Cam Talbot
14 Juuse Saros
25 Joseph Woll
26 Ilya Sorokin
30 Matt Tomkins