Spencer Knight News: Needed in relief Tuesday

Knight stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Knight gave the Panthers a chance to mount a comeback, although they didn't exactly seize it, managing only four shots on net in the final period. The 23-year-old goalie has held up reasonably well to begin the season, posting a 3.04 GAA and .900 save percentage in his three appearances, but Knight's workload is likely to remain small behind Bobrovsky, especially with the latter still hunting for his 400th career win.