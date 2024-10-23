Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Needed in relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Knight stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Knight gave the Panthers a chance to mount a comeback, although they didn't exactly seize it, managing only four shots on net in the final period. The 23-year-old goalie has held up reasonably well to begin the season, posting a 3.04 GAA and .900 save percentage in his three appearances, but Knight's workload is likely to remain small behind Bobrovsky, especially with the latter still hunting for his 400th career win.

Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers
