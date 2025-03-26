Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 26

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The National Hockey League has a total of four games on the scheduled for Wednesday, with two games set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and two games slated for 10:00 p.m. ET. That includes a TNT/truTV/Max nationally televised doubleheader between the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks, as well as the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

We hit a two-team sides parlay Tuesday. Let's try and keep building some bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's get started.

Wednesday, March 26

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

The Devils (37-28-7) and the Blackhawks (21-41-9) meet at United Center in the front end of the nationally televised doubleheader on TNT/truTV/Max at 7:30 p.m. ET.

New Jersey opens a three-game road trip in the Windy City. It is just 1-3-1 in the past five games, but the Devils are a very impressive 20-15-2 on the road. On the flip side, the Blackhawks are a dismal 14-17-4 on home ice.

The Devils have won five straight in this series, including a 4-1 win and cover on the puck line as a giant favorite (-270) at Prudential Center in Newark on Dec. 14 as the Under (6) cashed. The Devils have outscored the Blackhawks 21-8 in the five-game winning streak in the series, while the Under is 3-1-1 in that span. New Jersey is 7-1 in the past eight meetings in the series dating back to Dec. 23, 2019.

Jacob Markstrom (22-14-6, 2.50 GAA, .900 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to get the start for the visitors, while Spencer Knight (15-12-1, 2.55 GAA, .906 SV%, 2 SO) is likely for the home side.

New Jersey's Jesper Bratt is on fire lately, going for three goals and 12 points in the past seven games, including five points on the power play. Nico Hischier has four goals and eight points in the past seven outings as well.

Hischier is worth a look as an Anytime Goal Scorer (+130, FanDuel Sportsbook), as he has been on fire lately.

For Chicago, Tyler Bertuzzi has picked up the pace with two goals and six points in the past four games, while Connor Bedard is good for three goals and four points in his last four outings. Both players have three power-play points in that span.

The Blackhawks were productive against the Flyers last time out, rolling up a 7-4 victory to halt an 0-6-1 skid. Chicago had managed just eight goals in the previous six games before the seven-goal explosion. The Over is 3-2 in the past five outings.

The Devils are worth a look on the puck line as the favorites at plus-money, while we'll lean low on the total.

Devils -1.5 (+120 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Nico Hischier - Anytime Goal Scorer (+130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

The Stars (45-21-4) and Oilers (41-24-5) meet at Rogers Place in Edmonton in the second end of the national double dip at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The home team has won each of the first two meetings in this series. Dallas won 4-1 on Oct. 19 as a slight home underdog (+105) on Oct. 19 as the Under (6.5) cashed. In the rematch, the Oilers won 5-4 as slight home underdogs on March 8 as the Over (6.5) connected.

Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 5:48 of the first period, but the Oilers scored the next five goals. Zach Hyman had a pair of first-period goals, with Viktor Arvidsson getting on the board to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes. Connor McDavid and Connor Brown had even-strength goals in the second period to make it 5-1 at the second intermission.

As an Anytime Goal Scorer, Hyman (+180 at FanDuel Sportsbook) is worth a look for the chance to nearly double up. He was able to solve Stuart Skinner twice in the victory in Edmonton.

The Stars had a feverish comeback in the third, as Mikko Rantanen had a power-play goal in his team debut after coming over from the Hurricanes. Jamie Benn scored 11 seconds later, and Matt Dumba added a goal at 9:18 to slice the lead to 5-4. However, neither team was able to score again.

Jake Oettinger allowed five goals on 27 shots, while Skinner was good for 21 saves on 25 shots in the win. Both were extremely shaky. Oettinger (33-15-3, 2.49 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO) and Skinner (24-17-4, 2.87 GAA, .895 SV%, 2 SO) are expected to be the goaltenders in the crease Wednesday.

The Oilers have won four of the past five games in the series, while the home team is 4-1-0 in that span. Let's back the Oilers to get the job done, and we'll go with the Under, which is 6-3 in the past nine meetings.

Oilers ML (+126 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Zach Hyman - Anytime Goal Scorer (+180 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1985 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Devils -1.5 (+116) at Blackhawks

Under 5.5 (-114) - Devils at Blackhawks

Oilers ML (+134) vs. Stars

Under 5.5 (+114) - Oilers vs. Stars

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+405 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Devils -1.5 (+116) at Blackhawks

Oilers ML (+134) vs. Stars

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+301 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-114) - Devils at Blackhawks

Under 5.5 (+114) - Oilers vs. Stars

2-Leg NHL Player Props Parlay (+301 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Nico Hischier Anytime Goal Scorer (+130)

Zach Hyman Anytime Goal Scorer (+180)

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+182 at FanDuel Sportsbook)