Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Lorentz headshot

Steven Lorentz Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:28pm

Lorentz (undisclosed) won't play against San Jose on Monday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Lorentz will miss his second straight game. He has generated five goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 148 hits in 59 appearances this season. Calle Jarnkrok (groin) will replace Ryan Reaves in Monday's lineup. Lorentz's next chance to play comes versus Vegas on Wednesday.

Steven Lorentz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now