Steven Lorentz Injury: Not playing Monday

Lorentz (undisclosed) won't play against San Jose on Monday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Lorentz will miss his second straight game. He has generated five goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 148 hits in 59 appearances this season. Calle Jarnkrok (groin) will replace Ryan Reaves in Monday's lineup. Lorentz's next chance to play comes versus Vegas on Wednesday.