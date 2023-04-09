Frozen Fantasy: 50 Names Who Might Help

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

Colorado – 3 (2H, 1R) – Take a look at Samuel Girard , D (32 percent Yahoo!). He's the most-available high-end D to take up the ice that Cale Makar dominated. He'll be just as good as Devon Toews (94 percent Yahoo!) and Bowen Byram (71 percent Yahoo!).

Chicago – 3 (2H, 1R) – Jonathan Toews , C, (6 percent Yahoo!) might produce, in case this really is the end. Andreas Athanasiou , LW/RW (1 percent Yahoo!) has been on fire since Toews returned. Lukas Reichel , LW/C (2 percent Yahoo!) has warmed up too.

Carolina – 3 (1H, 2R) – Antti Raanta , G (44 percent Yahoo!) has been alternating starts, so he'll likely get Tuesday against Detroit and maybe even Thursday against Florida. Stefan Noesen , LW/RW (2 percent Yahoo!) has been their best winger of late (no kidding).

Buffalo – 4 (1H, 3R) – Dylan Cozens , C (59 percent Yahoo!), but he'll likely be snapped up. Casey Mittelstadt , C (6 percent Yahoo!) is just as hot, though. Jordan Greenway , LW (1 percent) is putting up goals. Devon Levi , G (9 percent Yahoo!) seems to own the net.

Or not. Almost all are imperfect. But then again, aren't we all.

This won't take long. If you're reading this, you're in a desperate state. You simply need to optimize games. Here are more than 50 players by team who might help your push.

Four Games Left

Three Games Left

Columbus – 3 (2H, 1R) – Kent Johnson, LW/RW (6 percent Yahoo!) is an elite offensive force. Kirill Marchenko, RW (2 percent Yahoo!) is a Cy Young man and just four goals off 25 in his rookie season. He'll gleefully go for it.

Dallas – 3 (1H, 2R) – Tyler Seguin, RW/C (43 percent Yahoo!) could be inspired to help linemate Jason Robertson shoot for 50 goals – he's five away.

Detroit – 3 (1H, 2R) – David Perron, RW (54 percent Yahoo!) has 10 points, including seven goals, in his last seven games. Lucas Raymond, RW (35 percent Yahoo!) is also rolling. Andrew Copp, RW/C (15 percent Yahoo!) had the fourth-most faceoff wins in the NHL last week (44).

Minnesota – 3 (1H, 2R) – Marcus Johansson, LW/RW (4 percent Yahoo!) has 14 points in 17 games in Minny. Sam Steel, LW/C (1 percent Yahoo!) is a complete Hail Mary, but remember how hot he got earlier this season? A repeat isn't impossible.

Nashville – 3 (1H, 2R) – Thomas Novak, C (14 percent Yahoo!) has been a surprise (41 points in 47 games). Dante Fabbro, D (1 percent Yahoo!) notched double-digit hits and blocks last week.

San Jose – 3 (3R) – Jacob Peterson, LW/C (0 percent Yahoo!) heads into this week on a six-game scoring streak (two goals, four assists, two PPP). Yeah, who knew? Steven Lorentz, LW/RW/C (0 percent Yahoo!) is hitting everything that moves.

Seattle – 3 (1H, 2R) – Carson Soucy, D (2 percent Yahoo!) has been a little bit of everything – points, PIM, hits and blocks.

Toronto – 3 (3R) – Joseph Woll (9 percent Yahoo!) is likely to play this week. I don't like the chats that Ilya Samsonov had with the trainer on Saturday night. Erik Gustafsson, D (18 percent Yahoo!) might get some playing time in the last week. Those three points Saturday were sweet.

Vancouver – 3 (3R) – Dakota Joshua, LW/C (3 percent Yahoo!) will continue to hit. Kyle Burroughs, D (8 percent Yahoo!) will hit and block.

Washington – 3 (2H, 1R) – Dylan Strome, RW/C (39 percent Yahoo!) has points in 15 of his last 19.

Winnipeg – 3 (1H, 2R) – Vladislav Namestnikov, LW/C (2 percent Yahoo!), maybe? None of the stars there seem to want to score, so…



Two Games Left

Anaheim – 2 (2H) – Cam Fowler, D (20 percent Yahoo!) gives you a bit of everything, and he'll get three games of it if you catch him before game time Sunday.

Arizona – 2 (2H) – Jack McBain, C (9 percent Yahoo!) continues to deliver hit after hit.

Boston – 2 (1H, 1R) – They're likely to rest their stars, so target Pavel Zacha, LW/RW/C (33 percent Yahoo!), Charlie Coyle, C, (13 percent Yahoo!) and Matt Grzelcyk (8 percent Yahoo!). Someone needs to take faceoffs, score and work the power play. Pick them up before 6 pm EDT Sunday for a third game.

Calgary – 2 (2H) – Andrew Mangiapane, LW/RW (32 percent Yahoo!) may be an option. His shooting percentage has been abysmal, but he knows how to score.

Edmonton – 2 (1H, 1R) – Derek Ryan, RW/C (0 percent Yahoo!) put in a goal and assist Saturday with increased ice time. He'll step up if the Oilers cut back on their stars' ice time.

Florida – 2 (2H) – Alex Lyon, G (23 percent Yahoo!) has won six straight games and kept the kitties in the hunt. Bob who?

Los Angeles – 2 (1H, 1R) – Sean Durzi, D (36 percent Yahoo!) led the NHL in hits last week (17).

Montreal – 2 (1H, 1R) – Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW (6 percent Yahoo!) continues to live out his dream, play with abandon and score. He'd be a 30-plus goal guy over 82.

New Jersey – 2 (1H, 1R) – Ryan Graves, D (18 percent Yahoo!) has quietly upped the ante on blocks and points of late. Luke Hughes, D (watch for availability) signed Saturday and could debut this week. The curve will be steep, but he's the best drafted player not in the NHL.

NY Islanders – 2 (1/1) – Simon Holmstrom, RW (0 percent Yahoo!) is scoring in his audition on the top line. Pierre Engvall, LW/RW (1 percent Yahoo!) has seized opportunity he never had in Toronto.

NY Rangers – 2 (2H) – Tyler Motte, LW/RW (1 percent Yahoo!) loves to shoot. A lot.

Ottawa – 2 (1/1) – Erik Brannstrom, D (1 percent Yahoo!) might show off his offensive chops with Jakob Chychrun (42 percent Yahoo!) and Thomas Chabot (59 percent Yahoo!) out.

Philadelphia – 2 (1/1) – Brendan Lemieux, LW (1 percent Yahoo!) and Wade Allison, RW (1 percent Yahoo!) are both hit machines.

Pittsburgh – 2 (1/1) – Mark Friedman, D (0 percent Yahoo!) is all about the hits too.

St. Louis – 2 (1/1) – Alexei Toropchenko, LW/RW (0 percent Yahoo!) has six points, including four goals, in his last seven games. He's out to earn a one-way deal this offseason.

Tampa Bay – 2 (2H) – Alex Killorn, LW/RW (41 percent Yahoo!) should be on a lot more rosters. Period. What an all-rounder.

Vegas – 2 (1/1) – Brett Howden, LW/C (0 percent Yahoo!) has recently been a hit machine.

Good luck.

Until next year.