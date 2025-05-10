Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Defeated by last-second goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Skinner stopped 20 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Skinner looked to be cruising in the early going, but the Golden Knights erased a two-goal deficit before the first intermission. The game then appeared headed for overtime, but Skinner was caught out of position when Reilly Smith banked home a shot off Leon Draisaitl's stick for the decisive goal in the final second of the game. Skinner has lost all three of his playoff outings, giving up 15 goals on 82 shots. However, he's likely to start as long as Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) is unavailable, though Pickard was given a day-to-day designation Saturday.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
