Stuart Skinner News: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Skinner will patrol the crease on the road in Game 2 against Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner was shelled in Game 1 to the tune of six goals on 30 shots (.800 save percentage) in a losing effort to the Kings. Despite the tough performance, the 26-year-old netminder will get the start ahead of Calvin Pickard, who went 22-10-1 in his 36 regular-season outings. If Skinner stumbles again, his hold on the No. 1 job should probably be in doubt.