Stuart Skinner News: In goal for Game 3

Skinner will defend the home crease versus Vegas on Saturday, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Calvin Pickard was shaken up in Game 2 and was not on the ice at morning skate Saturday, giving the start to Skinner. Skinner was off his game early in the playoffs, starting the first two games in Los Angeles during the opening round, allowing 11 goals on 58 shots. Olivier Rodrigue is expected to back up Skinner. The Golden Knights need a victory to avoid going down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and have managed to average 3.00 goals per game, 10th in the NHL.