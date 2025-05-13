Stuart Skinner News: Posts 23-save shutout

Skinner posted a 23-save shutout in the 3-0 Game 4 win over the Golden Knights on Monday.

Skinner was excellent throughout the entire game and posted his first shutout -- and his first win -- of the 2025 playoffs. Skinner has started in the Oilers' last two games due to the absence of Calvin Pickard (undisclosed). Although Skinner has struggled overall in the postseason this year -- he's just 1-3 with a 3.95 GAA and an .857 save percentage even after Monday's shutout victory -- his latest performance might be enough to earn him the start for Game 5 on Wednesday, even if Pickard, who remains day-to-day, ends up being available.