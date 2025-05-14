Stuart Skinner News: Redemption arc continues in Game 5

Skinner posted a 24-save shutout in Wednesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Skinner has stepped up in the biggest way possible while Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) has missed the last two games. Skinner shut out the Golden Knights in Games 4 and 5, finishing off the series win to send the Oilers back to the Western Conference Finals. At this point, it's tough to tell which goalie will get the starts once Pickard is healthy, as Skinner's recent play has put him back on track after a horrendous start to the postseason cost him the starting job. The Oilers will have at least a little time rest up before the next round, as they're the first to advance.