Stuart Skinner News: Slated to start Wednesday

Skinner is expected to start on the road against Vegas in Game 5 on Wednesday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has struggled in the 2025 playoffs with a 3.95 GAA and an .857 save percentage across four outings. However, he's coming off a 23-save shutout, so perhaps he's turned a corner. Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) is expected to remain out Wednesday, so Olivier Rodrigue is set to serve as the understudy. Vegas ranks 10th in goals per game with 2.80 in the postseason.