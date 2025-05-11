Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Starting Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Skinner will protect the home net against Vegas on Monday in Game 4, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Skinner is coming off a 20-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3. He has posted a record of 0-3 with a 5.36 GAA and an .817 save percentage while allowing 15 goals on 82 shots in 168:02 of playing time this postseason. Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) will miss his second straight outing and remains day-to-day.

