Stuart Skinner News: Starting Game 4

Skinner will protect the home net against Vegas on Monday in Game 4, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Skinner is coming off a 20-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3. He has posted a record of 0-3 with a 5.36 GAA and an .817 save percentage while allowing 15 goals on 82 shots in 168:02 of playing time this postseason. Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) will miss his second straight outing and remains day-to-day.