Taylor Raddysh News: Finds twine Saturday

Raddysh scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Raddysh stretched the Capitals' lead to 3-0 at 18:55 of the first period. The 27-year-old winger has two goals over eight outings in March and remains in a bottom-six role, which will make it tough for him to have a larger impact. Overall, he's produced seven goals, 26 points, 74 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-2 rating over 67 appearances.