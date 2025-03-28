Taylor Raddysh News: Registers helper Thursday

Raddysh logged an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Raddysh has six points, 19 shots and 10 hits over 17 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 27-year-old is filling a bottom-six role and serving as a depth scorer. For the season, he's at 27 points, 81 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-4 rating across 72 appearances. That's nearly double his 14-point total from 73 games with the Blackhawks a year ago, so it's been a decent bounce-back campaign for the winger.