Thatcher Demko News: Cruises to win Saturday

Demko made 30 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The Canucks scored five times in the first period, taking most of the drama out of the result. Demko has shouldered a heavy workload since returning from a lower-body injury in late March, starting five of Vancouver's last six games and going 3-2-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .892 save percentage as the team tries to keep its rapidly fading playoff hopes alive.