Thomas Bordeleau Injury: Out against Vancouver
Bordeleau will miss out versus Vancouver on Monday with an undisclosed injury, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Bordeleau was making his first NHL appearance of the season against the Flames on Sunday and will now be shelved Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Unless Cameron Lund (illness) is healthy enough to play, the Sanarks may need to bring a forward up from the minors to fill out the lineup.
