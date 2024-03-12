NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers For the Week

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

This week's article includes the older Strome getting his due, a new first line winger in New York, an ex-Ranger hot in Carolina, the same in Colorado, Couture done for the year and the Blues' No. 2 goalie biding his time.

First Liners (Risers)

Ryan Strome, C, ANA – Last week, it was Dylan Strome who received the bold treatment. This week, it's Ryan. Very quietly, he has 12 points over 14 contests since the All-Star break, giving him 36 points — 14 on the power-play — for the year. Strome should continue to see top-six minutes with Adam Henrique dealt to Edmonton last week. Strome saw his production drop last year, his first in Anaheim, but his current hot streak has him five points shy of that total, further demonstrating his slow start.

Ryan O'Reilly, C, NAS – O'Reilly just continues to produce. His assist Thursday extended his point streak to six, a span in which he scored three goals and six assists. This recent surge brings his season total to a respectable 56 points — 24 goals and 32 assists — in 66 games played, far exceeding the 30 points he posted in 53 games last season. ROR, on pace for 60+ points, is centering the top line for Nashville, who have gotten back into playoff contention thanks to their current hot streak.

Tyler Toffoli, RW, WPG – Toffoli, who has been red-hot for the Devils, was dealt to the Jets on Friday. Despite going scoreless his last two games for New Jersey, Toffoli still had 10 goals and five assists in his last 18 contests. Toffoli shouldn't see a drop in production out west and could challenge for a first-line role, especially while Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) is out of the lineup. He tallied 14 of his 41 points on the man-advantage, though it remains to be seen where he will slot in on the power-play for WPG.

Jack Roslovic, RW, NYR – Roslovic, who had been hot with Columbus, was dealt to New York on Friday for a fourth-round pick that could become a third. In his last five games with the Blue Jackets, he had recorded two goals and four assists. Going back over 13 contests, that total was three goals and 12 helpers. In his first game with the Rangers, Roslovic lined up on the top unit to the right of Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, which bodes well for Roslovic to have success with his new team.

Alexander Nylander, RW, CLM – Nylander certainly has settled in nicely with his new team and is excelling in Columbus. Viewed somewhat as a throw-in to the Emil Bemstrom trade with Pittsburgh in February, Nylander has erupted for five goals and seven points over the last six games. Columbus may have uncovered a gem in Nylander, who is now on his fourth team after failing to establish himself in Buffalo (who drafted him eighth overall in 2016), Chicago and Pittsburgh. Maybe the fourth time is the charm for Nylander.

Brady Skjei, D, CAR – Skjei's two goals Thursday gave the blueliner double-digits in tallies for the second straight season. After scoring 39 points as a rookie in 2016-17, Skjei saw his production decline his next two full seasons in New York and his first year and a half in Carolina following his trade to the Hurricanes. Skjei found his form in 2021-22, scoring 39 points, and he tallied 38 last season. He is on a roll, collecting three goals and eight points over the last 12 games, and for the season, he's racked up 10 goals and 36 points through 64 contests, leaving him four points shy of recording his first career 40-point season.

Alexandar Georgiev, G, COL – Georgiev picked up his sixth win in his last eight starts Friday by stopping 29 of 30 shots. The 28-year-old netminder sports a 2.38 goals-against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage over that stretch, putting his early-season struggles behind him. Georgiev remains tied with Thatcher Demko for the NHL lead in wins with 33 and sits just seven victories shy of tying his career-high of 40 wins set last season, his first in Colorado.

Cam Talbot, G, LA – Talbot is the clear No. 1 option between the pipes for the Kings. After a rough patch, Talbot is back on the beam for LA. Talbot has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last 10 appearances, winning five of them. For the season, the 36-year-old netminder is at 19-15-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 41 games. David Rittich filled in nicely while Talbot struggled, but if the Kings are going to retain their playoff spot, Talbot will be the man between the pipes.

Others include Casey Mittelstadt, Blake Coleman, Dylan Strome, Thomas Bordeleau, Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen, Nick Schmaltz, Filip Forsberg, Drake Batherson, Alex Killorn, Gustav Nyquist, Robby Fabbri, Miro Heiskanen, Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Adam Fox, Karel Vejmelka, Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman, Anthony Stolarz and Igor Shesterkin.

Buy Low

Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA – Mintyukov, selected 10th overall in 2022, has five assists over his last nine outings for the Ducks. Anaheim is playing out the string, looking to the future, and Mintyukov is big part of their future. He is averaging 18:30 in ice time per game, a number that has been steadily ticking up with Mintyukov filling a top-four role of the team's blueline. With 25 points in 53 games, including seven on the man-advantage, 72 hits and 56 blocks, he is contributing on several categories, though not plus-minus, as he is a minus-14 on the year.

Training Room (Injuries)

Logan Couture, C, SJ – Couture will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a groin injury. It's been a lost season for Couture, who between multiple lower-body injuries was held to just one assist in six games this season. San Jose had no reason to rush their top center back, as they're playing for the future. Couture scored 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games during the 2022-23 season and should be fully healthy for the start of the 2024-25 campaign after missing almost all season.

Others include Mitch Marner (lower body, sat Saturday), Adrian Kempe (upper body, missed five straight games, was a game-time decision versus Dallas on Saturday), Thomas Chabot (lower body, missed second straight game Saturday), Aaron Ekblad (lower body, out two weeks), Hampus Lindholm (lower body, activated Saturday after nine-game absence) and MacKenzie Blackwood (groin, missed Saturday's game, might play Tuesday)

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Kevin Hayes, C, STL – Was it just last season that Hayes scored a career-high 54 points as a member of the Flyers? Philly clearly made the right move dealing Hayes to the Blues, getting out of the three years remaining on the seven-year, $50 million contract they signed him to in June 2019. Hayes has tallied just 12 goals and dished out 13 assists in 65 contests this season, looking like a shell of the player we saw last season. He has been dropped to the third line and could be bought out this offseason.

Kirill Marchenko, LW, CLM – Marchenko on paper has had a solid season, scoring 17 goals with 15 assists in 60 games after posting 21 lamp lighters and four helpers last year. But coach Pascal Vincent clearly felt that he had to send a message, making Marchenko a healthy scratch Tuesday. Marchenko dressed Thursday, meaning that the punishment was short-term, but it's clear that he must raise his game, especially defensively. Marchenko is skating on the second line and seeing second unit power play time on ice, so he will have a chance to be productive the balance of the season, if he is in the lineup.

Joel Hofer, G, STL – The future is still bright for Hofer, though it has dimmed a little bit lately. Jordan Binnington is still the clear No. 1 goalie for the Blues, limiting Hofer's playing time. Because of that, prior to his victory Monday over Boston, he had not won since February 10, though that was a span of only four games. With St. Louis sliding further and further out of Wild Card contention, they might turn to Hofer more often as they evaluate for the future, as they did Monday night. If that happens, grab Hofer, especially if you are in a keeper league.

Others include Pierre-Luc Dubois, Matt Duchene, Yanni Gourde, Cole Perfetti, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Seth Jones and Alex Lyon.

Sell High

Darnell Nurse, D, EDM – Nurse is in this category solely for name recognition. Evan Bouchard is the No. 1 blueliner by far in Edmonton, relegating Nurse to secondary status at best. Nurse snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper Thursday and tallied two goals Sunday, but prior to, he had just four assists in 16 games since the All-Star break. After posting a career-best 43 points last season, Nurse has posted only 23 points this season and is in danger of not hitting the 30-point mark for the first time since 2017-18. Look elsewhere for defenseman production.