Thomas Chabot Injury: Nose injury, not hand

Contrary to a previous report, Chabot's hand was not cut at Tuesday's practice. The blueliner had to leave the ice after bumping his nose, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot suffered a broken nose before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, so Tuesday's aggravation of said injury could serve as a setback for the blueliner. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Ottawa's home matchup against Montreal on Saturday.