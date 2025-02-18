Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot Injury: Nose injury, not hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Contrary to a previous report, Chabot's hand was not cut at Tuesday's practice. The blueliner had to leave the ice after bumping his nose, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot suffered a broken nose before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, so Tuesday's aggravation of said injury could serve as a setback for the blueliner. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Ottawa's home matchup against Montreal on Saturday.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now