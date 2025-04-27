Fantasy Hockey
Timo Meier News: Goal, assist in Game 4 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Meier compiled a goal on three shots, an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4.

Meier netted his first goal of the postseason after helping out on Nico Hischier's tally, both of which came in the second period. Meier was held off the scoresheet in the first two road games of this series, but he was able to contribute three points over the last two home contests. Meier will need to be at his best to help his team avoid elimination in Game 5, which will be Tuesday in Raleigh.

