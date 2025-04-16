Timo Meier News: Will rest Wednesday

Meier (rest) has been ruled out for the Devils' regular-season finale versus Detroit on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier will finish the 2024-25 regular season with 26 goals and 53 points across 80 appearances. It's his fourth straight campaign of at least 25 goals and 50 points. Meier should draw back into the lineup for Game 1 of the Devils' first-round series against Carolina.