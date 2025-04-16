Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Will rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 3:00pm

Meier (rest) has been ruled out for the Devils' regular-season finale versus Detroit on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier will finish the 2024-25 regular season with 26 goals and 53 points across 80 appearances. It's his fourth straight campaign of at least 25 goals and 50 points. Meier should draw back into the lineup for Game 1 of the Devils' first-round series against Carolina.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now