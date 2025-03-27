Timothy Liljegren News: Two helpers against old team

Liljegren notched two assists, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Liljegren had no trouble getting fired up to play against his former team, putting in one of his best performance of the season. He helped out on goals by Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg. Liljegren is at 14 points, 91 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 53 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 57 appearances between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs this season, though all of his offense has been with San Jose. He continues to handle a bottom-four role.