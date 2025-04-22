Tomas Hertl News: Scores in loss Tuesday

Hertl scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.

Hertl is already rolling in the playoffs with three points over the first two postseason games. The center got the Golden Knights back within two goals in the third period Tuesday, but the comeback effort stalled out there. In addition to his three points, he's added seven shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating while filling a second-line role. Hertl is in a position to be impactful throughout the postseason.