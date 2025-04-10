Tomas Hertl News: Slated to return Thursday

Hertl (shoulder) is slated to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, NHL.com reports.

Hertl has missed the last eight games due to his shoulder injury, but he'll be back in action for Thursday's home matchup. Hertl has recorded 31 goals, 28 assists, 96 hits, 54 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 17:07 of ice time over 70 appearances this season, and his return should allow him to regain his conditioning ahead of the playoffs.