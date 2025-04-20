Tomas Hertl News: Tallies opening goal in win

Hertl scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged four hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Hertl has multiple points in each of his last two outings. The 31-year-old missed eight games late in the season due to a shoulder injury, but he looks healthy and should continue to play a prominent role for the Golden Knights. He crossed the 60-point mark for the fourth time in his career in 2024-25, earning 32 goals, 29 helpers, 23 power-play points, 177 shots on net and 99 hits in 73 regular-season appearances.