Tony DeAngelo News: Scores in loss Wednesday

DeAngelo scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

DeAngelo extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). The 29-year-old's tally briefly gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead in the second period. He's been a good fit in a top-four role since joining the team in January, racking up three goals, 15 points, 48 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 24 appearances.