Tony DeAngelo headshot

Tony DeAngelo News: Two helpers in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

DeAngelo logged two assists, four shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

DeAngelo earned his first multi-point effort since March 20 versus the Canadiens. He has just three assists over six outings in April, though two of those helpers have come on the power play. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, 69 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-7 rating over 32 appearances. He's still in a top-four role, and the Islanders have three games left after Saturday, so there's plenty of time for him to help fantasy managers make a final push.

Tony DeAngelo
New York Islanders
