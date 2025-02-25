Travis Dermott News: Lands on waivers

Dermott was waived by the Wild on Tuesday.

Dermott is the odd man out due to Minnesota's blue line being fully healthy -- the club was carrying eight defensemen prior to this transaction. The Ontario native will report to AHL Iowa if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire. Dermott will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this campaign. The 28-year-old has garnered 16 goals and 62 points over 348 career regular-season games.