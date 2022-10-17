FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a nine-game slate for a busy Monday after taking Sunday off. Of the 18 teams in action, four of them -- Bruins, Kings, Canucks and Ducks -- are playing the first game of their back-to-back.

The Panthers at Bruins matchup should draw a lot of eyes and feature a lot of goals. The Panthers offense continues to hum with seven goals in two games, while the Bruins' second line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak have scored three goals and 11 points.

Marc-Andre Fleury's early-season struggle means the Avalanche at Wild matchup will also be a high-scoring matchup. Fleury was pulled in his last start and neither Pavel Francouz nor Alexandar Georgiev have been particularly sharp for the Avs.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. ANH ($8,600): The Ducks ranked 20th in goals scored on the road last season and Shesterkin (37-17-3/.931/2.19) has always been very good at home. The Rangers' possession analytics has improved greatly so far this season while the Ducks continue to get crushed.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at SEA ($8,300): The Kraken have improved but not enough to be better than the Hurricanes. Last season, the Kraken won their only matchup, but they were heavily outshot 36-22 with a rare strong performance from Philipp Grubauer, who is again struggling having been pulled in his second start of the season.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at MON ($8,300): The Pens look fantastic while the Habs' losses to the Caps and Wings following an emotional season-opening win against the Leafs showed that they're still not a very good team.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. ARI ($8,000): Samsonov is 2-0-0/.926/2.00 so far this season and takes over for the injured Matt Murray. This is one of the easiest matchups of the night and Samsonov should be a very popular pick.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. WPG ($7,800): This matchup may fly under the radar because it should be a close matchup, but Oettinger is off to an excellent start with two wins in two starts and just two goals allowed on 62 shots. Rick Bowness' Jets are not expected to be a high-scoring team while the Stars should provide plenty of goal support with an excellent first line, a red-hot Mason Marchment on the second and surprise rookie Wyatt Johnston centering the third.

VALUE PLAYS

Anthony Mantha, WSH vs. VAN ($5,000): That's now two goals in three games for the hulking goal scorer, and the Canucks have blown two multi-goal leads in as many games. The Canucks defense, already without Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott, also lost Tucker Poolman in their last game.

Rickard Rakell, PIT at MON ($4,600): Rakell's conversion rate isn't very high, but he's getting tons of chances playing on the top line. He's got 10 shots through two games and the Habs defense will be overmatched all game by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Brandon Montour, FLA at BOS ($4,200): Montour's fantasy value gets a huge boost now that he's on PP1 with Aaron Ekblad. He's got a goal and four shots through two games while averaging a career-high 23 minutes per game.

Calen Addison, MIN vs. COL ($4,200): Addison has the most offensive upside on the Wild as he's by far their best quarterback on the power play. While many expected him to play sheltered minutes, that has not been the case and Addison is averaging close to 20 minutes per game.

Nicholas Robertson, TOR vs. ARI ($3,000): Younger Robertson was called up Sunday and slated to skate on the second line with John Tavares. He was one of their best players during the preseason and like other brother Jason is a dangerous goal scorer.

LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Ducks

Vincent Trocheck (C - $5,400), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,700), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,000)

Lafreniere has been a very good play this season because he's shooting the puck far more often. He's outplaying Kaapo Kakko, who plays on the other scoring line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, which gives this line slightly more value.

Bruins vs. Panthers

David Krejci (C - $5,400), David Pastrnak (W - $9,200), Pavel Zacha (W - $4,600)

Krejci and Pastrnak are good friends and teammates on the national team, and they've carried over their chemistry from the World Championships to the NHL. Zacha's the third wheel, but his linemates are rubbing off on him and managed to score three points in two games so far this season.

Hurricanes at Kraken

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $4,600), Martin Necas (W - $4,900), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,900)

Necas is off to a hot start with four points in two games and Kotkaniemi looks comfortable as their second-line center. Grubauer and Jones are struggling yet again for the Kraken, making this a juicy matchup for the Canes offense.

DEFENSEMEN

Kris Letang, PIT at MON ($6,900): This is a good matchup for Letang, who has scored 30 points in 38 career games against the Habs.

Bowen Byram, COL at MIN ($5,200): Byram scored his first goal of the season last game playing on the second pair. His roving style is perfect for the Avs and while Cale Makar dominates the offensive opportunities, Byram is their second-best choice and often jumps up on the play. The Wild have allowed a league high 14 goals in just two games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.