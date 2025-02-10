Travis Konecny Injury: Under the weather

Konecny wasn't on the ice with Team Canada for Monday's practice due to an illness, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny has until Wednesday's matchup with Sweden to get back to 100 percent. If it's deemed more serious, the 27-year-old winger could also be dropped from Team Canada's roster ahead of Monday's 5 p.m. EST deadline, though that seems unlikely. The Ontario native heads into the 4 Nations Face-Off on an upswing, having ended a nine-game goal drought with his tally against Pittsburgh on Saturday.