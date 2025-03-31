NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including two starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one getting underway at 8:30 p.m. and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Calgary) and Dallas (at Seattle) are heavy favorites on the Moneyline. New Jersey (vs. Minnesota) and Philadelphia (vs. Nashville) are also favored. The Over/Under for the Stars-Kraken matchup is 6.0 goals, while the other three contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. CGY ($8,100): Blackwood has allowed two goals or fewer in five of his last six outings. His three-game winning streak ended in a 2-1 loss Saturday versus the red-hot Blues. However, Blackwood stands a good chance to get back into the win column against the low-scoring Flames. He made 27 stops in a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Feb. 6.

Jacob Markstrom, NJD vs. MIN ($7,700): Markstrom has won his last two outings, stopping 43 of 48 shots, including a 22-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild. Minnesota has scored two goals or fewer in eight of 11 games going into Monday's slate.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Filip Forsberg, NSH at PHI ($7,700): Forsberg has accounted for three goals, five assists and 23 shots in his last seven games. He has added three power-play points, including two assists, over that period. Forsberg has eight goals and 15 points in 15 appearances versus Philadelphia.

Wyatt Johnson, DAL at SEA ($7,500): Johnston has found the back of the net in four consecutive contests while scoring once on the power play and adding eight shots. He has two goals on three shots in two matches versus the Kraken this season, giving him five tallies and seven points in eight outings against Seattle.

Nico Hischier, NJD vs. MIN ($7,400): Hischier had a hat trick in Saturday's victory over Minnesota, giving him seven goals and 13 points in his last 10 contests. He has four markers and five points with the man advantage and 27 shots during that time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars at Kraken

Roope Hintz (C - $7,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,800), Jason Robertson (W - $7,600)

Hintz has two goals and seven assists during a four-game point streak. During that span, he has collected five shots on target and three power-play points (one goal, two assists). Rantanen has earned two goals, eight shots and five helpers (one on the power play) across his four-game point spree. Robertson has three straight multi-point performances, contributing four goals, three assists and eight shots. He has one goal and a helper with the man advantage during that stretch.

The top line of Dallas should remain hot on Monday. The trio had three goals and four assists in a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday.

Flyers vs. Predators

Matvei Michkov (W - $6,200), Sean Couturier (C - $5,600), Travis Konecny (W - $6,300)

Michkov has compiled four goals on 19 shots and five assists during his five-game point streak. Couturier has notched four goals, 22 shots and eight points in his last six outings. Konecny has generated 14 shots, two tallies and six points in his past five appearances,

Whether referred to as the first or second line, the combination has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday night's action. They should remain productive in what could be a high-scoring contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Devon Toews, COL vs CGY ($5,500): Toews has registered one goal, four assists, 10 shots and four blocks in four games entering Monday's slate. He has plenty of bang for the buck potential if he can reach the scoresheet again. Toews has three helpers and four shots in his last three outings versus Calgary.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. MIN ($5,000): Hughes has supplied six assists (four on the power play), nine shots and four blocks in his last four appearances. He had one helper and three shots versus the Wild on Saturday, giving him four assists and nine shots in three games versus Minnesota.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.