Travis Sanheim News: Scoreless streak extends

Sanheim did not register a point and was held to one shot on goal in 22:51 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Sanheim is the No. 1 defenseman on the Flyers, but it's been a tough go as of late. The 28-year-old has just three points in his last 14 games and none since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off. Perhaps most concerning is the return of Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) and the skillset of Jamie Drysdale being better suited for the power play, who combined have left no room for Sanheim on the Flyers power play, limiting his chances for future offensive contributions.