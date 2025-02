Miner was loaned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Miner was the backup netminder this week to Mackenzie Blackwood, as Scott Wedgewood was on the sidelines with an upper-body injury. The Avalanche don't play again until Feb. 22 with the NHL taking a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Miner has allowed four goals on 33 shots in a pair of NHL appearances this season.