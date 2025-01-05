The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns Home

This article is part of our The Week Ahead series.

Notes: The Ducks play four games including three in four nights...Look for John Gibson and Lukas Dostal to share the net... Troy Terry has seven goals and 12 points in his last 13 games... Mason McTavish is without a point in his last three games and has only five goals and 16 points in 32 contests...Since Thanksgiving, Olen Zellweger has points in only one of 14 games, a pair of assists in Utah on Dec. 22.

The Senators finally return home this week after a nine-game road trip, courtesy of the World Junior Championship. Let's get right into the column.

All statistics are through Saturday's games unless otherwise noted.

WEEK OF JANUARY 6-12

4 Games – Anaheim, Carolina, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Vancouver, Vegas, Washington

3 Games – Boston, Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Edmonton, Florida, Los Angeles, Montreal, New Jersey, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, San Jose, St. Louis, Toronto, Utah, Winnipeg

2 Games – Nashville, New York Islanders

Dallas and Vancouver play all four games on the road.

Pittsburgh plays all four games at home.

Carolina, Detroit, Philadelphia, Utah, Vegas and Winnipeg play three games at home.

Anaheim, Colorado, Edmonton and Seattle play three games on the road.

ANAHEIM

Games this week: vs. Calgary, @ St. Louis, @ Philadelphia, @ Carolina

Tired: @ Carolina (Sunday)

Rested: None

BOSTON

Games this week: vs. Edmonton, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Bruins have lost four of their last five games...Justin Brazeau has goals in three of his last six games...After accumulating 57 and 59 points respectively in the last two seasons, Pavel Zacha has nine goals and 19 points in 41 games this season...David Pastrnak has two goals and two assists in his last six games.

BUFFALO

Games this week: vs. Washington, @ Ottawa, vs. Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Sabres have been getting outstanding production from Jason Zucker who signed during the offseason as a UFA...The 32-year-old veteran had the hat trick Thursday, giving him 14 goals and 30 points in 39 outings. He is on the top line with Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens at this time...Rasmus Dahlin has eight assists in his last five games.

CALGARY

Games this week: @ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles, vs. Los Angeles

Tired: @ Los Angeles (Wednesday)

Rested: vs. Los Angeles (Saturday)

Notes: The Flames play a home-and-home series against the Kings, though Los Angeles does not, as they go to Winnipeg between games...Look for Brayden Pachal or Martin Pospisil to add to their penalty minute totals if there are any fisticuffs...Connor Zary is seeing third-line action but has been productive, with five goals and 10 points in his last 12 games.

CAROLINA

Games this week: @ Tampa Bay, vs. Toronto, vs. Vancouver, vs. Anaheim

Tired: vs. Vancouver (Friday)

Rested: vs. Anaheim (Sunday)

Notes: The Hurricanes play four games this week, including three games in four nights...Pyotr Kochetkov is slated to start three times with Dustin Tokarski playing once...Brent Burns has been heating up of late with two goals and four points in his last five games. The veteran blueliner has 15 shots on goal over the five games...Jack Drury returned to action Saturday after missing 10 games with a broken hand.

CHICAGO

Games this week: vs. Colorado, @ Detroit, vs. Edmonton

Tired: vs. Edmonton (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: The Blackhawks play three games in four nights...Petr Mrazek should get a pair of starts while Arvid Soderblom should get one start...Tyler Bertuzzi has five goals, two assists and 31 PIM in his last seven games, playing alongside Connor Bedard...Seth Jones has a goal and a pair of helpers in his last four games, with both assists coming on the power play...Frank Nazar has struggled offensively at the NHL level this season with one assist in 10 games.

COLORADO

Games this week: vs. Florida, @ Chicago, @ Minnesota, @ Winnipeg

Tired: @ Minnesota (Thursday)

Rested: @ Winnipeg (Saturday)

Notes: The Avalanche play four games this week, including three games in four nights...Mackenzie Blackwood should get three starts, as Scott Wedgewood (lower body) is expected to be out for a while after getting injured Thursday. Look for Trent Miner to get one start...Jonathan Drouin has moved up to the top line, with Artturi Lehkonen moving down to the second unit...Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since the 2021-22 campaign and is still without a timetable as he tries to return from a lingering knee injury.

COLUMBUS

Games this week: @ Pittsburgh, vs. Seattle, @ St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Blue Jackets are not disappointed with the play of Adam Fantilli, though his fantasy managers might be. He has only eight goals and 17 points in 40 games after he was selected third-overall in 2023. But the Blue Jackets have him playing a specific role as their third-line center and he has been performing well...Sean Monahan has five goals and 15 points in his last eight outings.

DALLAS

Games this week: @ New York Rangers, @ Philadelphia, @ Montreal, @ Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: @ Montreal (Saturday)

Notes: The Stars are on the road for all four games, including three games in four nights...Jake Oettinger is slated to start three times with Casey DeSmith playing once...Evgenii Dadonov has moved up to the top line and has two goals and five points in his last four games...Miro Heiskanen seems to have taken a step back offensively this season with only four goals and 18 points in 37 games. He managed a career-high 73 points in 2022-23 and followed that up last season with 54 points in 71 games.

DETROIT

Games this week: vs. Ottawa, vs. Chicago, vs. Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Seattle (Sunday)

Notes: The Red Wings are home for all three games this week...Joe Veleno has two assists in four games since moving up to the first line, alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond...Moritz Seider has been producing offensively from the blue line of late, with two goals and nine assists in his last 12 appearances...Cam Talbot is 1-3-0 in his last four games, allowing 16 goals on 99 shots (.838 save percentage).

EDMONTON

Games this week: @ Boston, @ Pittsburgh, @ Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: @ Chicago (Saturday)

Notes: Connor McDavid saw his 12-game point streak come to an end Friday...He managed only three goals during the streak, but an amazing 20 assists...The Oilers are mixing their lines up and have Zach Hyman on the third line with Mattias Janmark and Kasperi Kapanen...Evan Bouchard has seven goals and 29 points in 38 games, including a goal and three helpers in his last three outings.

FLORIDA

Games this week: @ Colorado, @ Utah, vs. Boston

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Panthers have used Spencer Knight in three of their last six games...Sergei Bobrovsky is not having the type of season that he had in 2023-24, despite his solid 17-8-1 record. The 36-year-old netminder has a 2.79 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 26 games...Aaron Ekblad is without a point in his last five games...Sam Bennett is without a point in his last seven games.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week: vs. Calgary, @ Winnipeg, @ Calgary

Tired: @ Calgary (Saturday)

Rested: vs. Calgary (Wednesday)

Notes: The Kings play three games in four nights...Darcy Kuemper should be between the pipes twice, while David Rittich is in line for one start...The Kings play the Flames twice this week, so if there's any rough stuff, expect to see Tanner Jeannot in the middle of things...Adrian Kempe continues to have a solid year with 18 goals and 36 points in 37 games, heading into action Saturday.

MINNESOTA

Games this week: vs. St. Louis, vs. Colorado, @ San Jose, @ Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Colorado (Thursday), @ San Jose (Saturday)

Notes: The Wild play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Filip Gustavsson is likely to get three starts, with Marc-Andre Fleury playing once...There is no guarantee that Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) will return this week. He has already missed the last five games but still has a big lead over Marco Rossi in team scoring as Kaprizov has 50 to Rossi's 37.

MONTREAL

Games this week:

vs. Vancouver, @ Washington, vs. Dallas

Tired: vs. Dallas (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: The Canadiens have been without Patrik Laine (illness) for the past two games, but he should return in time for Monday's game against Vancouver. Laine has eight goals — all on the power play — and two assists in 13 games...Alex Newhook has two assists in 38 games this season, both on Dec. 28 versus Florida...Jakub Dobes picked up a shutout in his NHL debut Dec. 28, stopping all 34 shots and followed that up Saturday with a 22-save effort in a 2-1 shootout win over Colorado.

NASHVILLE

Games this week: @ Winnipeg, vs. Washington

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Washington (Saturday)

Notes: The Predators only play twice this week...It's hard to believe that Roman Josi is third-worst in the NHL with a minus-22 rating. He was plus-12 last season...Juuse Saros picked up his fourth shutout of the season Friday, turning aside 27 shots in a 3-0 win over Vancouver...Steven Stamkos has five goals and 11 points in his last 11 games heading into this weekend's action.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week: @ Seattle, @ New York Rangers, vs. Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Devils are led in scoring by Jesper Bratt, who has 48 points, one better than linemate Jack Hughes...Luke Hughes has three goals and 15 assists in his last 20 games, while Dougie Hamilton has only three goals and six helpers over the same period...You have to wonder when the Devils will give Luke Hughes the chance to quarterback the first power play and relegate Hamilton to the second unit.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week: @ Vegas, @ Utah

Tired: None

Rested: @ Utah (Saturday)

Notes: The Islanders could be interested in acquiring Elias Pettersson from the Canucks, if available, and the rumor mill has it that Vancouver is interested in defenseman Noah Dobson as part of the return...Anders Lee continues to lead the Islanders with 16 goals and 30 points...Bo Horvat has been a disappointment offensively with only 10 goals and 27 points in 38 games. He had 33 goals and 68 points in 81 regular-season games in 2023-24.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week: vs. Dallas, vs. New Jersey, @ Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Rangers continue to confound the pundits as they sit seventh in the Metropolitan standings with 35 points in 38 games. They are 14th of 16th in the Eastern Conference and while they're only five points out of the second wild card, they still have to jump over six other teams to get there...Igor Shesterkin is out of action with an upper-body injury. Jonathan Quick looked great in his first appearance after taking over from Shesterkin, allowing one goal on 32 shots in a 2-1 win over Boston, but he gave up six goals on 27 shots in a 7-4 loss to Washington on Saturday.

OTTAWA

Games this week: @ Detroit, vs. Buffalo, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Dallas,

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Senators play four games this week, including three games in four nights...Linus Ullmark is questionable with a back injury and may get one start near the end of the week. Anton Forsberg should get a pair of starts, with Leevi Merilainen getting the remainder, if Ullmark is unable to play...David Perron remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. It's hard to believe that he hasn't picked up a point in nine games as the Senators were expecting a 45-plus point season, something he had accomplished in each of his previous eight campaigns.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week: vs. Toronto, vs. Dallas, vs. Anaheim

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Flyers return home after completing a six-game road trip with a return match against the Maple Leafs...Should there be any fisticuffs, look for Travis Konecny or Garnet Hathaway to be involved...Ryan Poehling has moved up to the top line and has a goal and three points in his last five games...Matvei Michkov snapped a seven-game pointless streak Dec. 29 with a goal and an assist in Los Angeles, but has been held off the scoresheet in his last two games.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week: vs. Columbus, vs. Edmonton, vs. Ottawa, vs. Tampa Bay

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Penguins play all for games at home, including three games in four nights...Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic should share the starts...Evgeni Malkin has two goals and seven points in his last eight games...Kris Letang is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury...Surprisingly the Penguins did not promote Erik Karlsson to the first power play, instead they decided to use Matt Grzelcyk.

SAN JOSE

Games this week: vs. Vegas, @ Utah, vs. Minnesota

Tired: vs. Minnesota (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: The Sharks have been getting outstanding goaltending from Yaroslav Askarov. The 22-year-old rookie is 3-2-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .923 save percentage...The Sharks could send him to the minors when Vitek Vanecek returns to action from a fractured cheekbone, but I would keep Askarov around the rest of the season and have him share the net with Alexandar Georgiev...Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 28 points in just 30 games and is the current favorite for the Calder Trophy.

SEATTLE

Games this week: vs. New Jersey, @ Columbus, @ Buffalo, @ Detroit

Tired: @ Detroit (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes: The Kraken play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Joey Daccord is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. If he is able to go, he could get at least two starts and possibly three, with Philipp Grubauer getting the remainder...Ales Stezka should get one start if Daccord is unable to go...Jared McCann continues to lead the Kraken with 28 points heading into Saturday's tilt versus Edmonton.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week: @ Minnesota, vs. Anaheim, vs. Columbus

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: Pavel Buchnevich has an assist in each of his last three games after picking up one assist in his previous four matches...Robert Thomas has seven goals, 17 assists and a plus-12 rating in 21 games since returning from a broken ankle...Cam Fowler has four goals and nine points in 11 games since his trade from Anaheim...Jake Neighbours had 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 games with the Blues last season and while he has 10 assists in 41 games this season, he's managed only 10 goals.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week: vs. Carolina, vs. Boston, @ New Jersey, @ Pittsburgh

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Lightning play four Games this week: , including three games in four nights... Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to play thrice with Jonas Johansson starting once...Victor Hedman returned to action Saturday after getting hit in the head during Thursday's 2-1 loss to San Jose and potted his fifth goal of the season...Conor Geekie has only one assist in his last seven games, giving him five goals and 10 points in 34 contests...Darren Raddysh has five assists in his last nine games.

TORONTO

Games this week: @ Philadelphia, @ Carolina, vs. Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Vancouver (Saturday)

Notes: The Maple Leafs play the Flyers in the back half of a home-and-home series...Look for Ryan Reaves (if he's able to crack the lineup) to add to his penalty minute total if there is any rough stuff...Auston Matthews (upper body) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing six games and had a goal and a pair of assists...Matthew Knies had a career-best hat trick and two assists in the same game...Bobby McMann continues to provide the Maple Leafs with secondary scoring. He has six goals and 10 points in his last 10 games.

UTAH

Games this week: vs. Florida, vs. San Jose, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: vs. New York Islanders (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: Utah plays three games in four nights...Karel Vejmelka should start twice with Jaxson Stauber getting one start between the pipes...There is a lot of young talent up front for Utah, from Dylan Guenther to Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley...Keller has 14 goals and 25 assists in 37 games, while Cooley and Guenther each had 34 points in 38 contests...Lawson Crouse snapped an eight-game pointless streak with a pair of goals Thursday.

VANCOUVER

Games this week: @ Montreal, @ Washington, @ Carolina, @ Toronto

Tired: @ Toronto (Saturday)

Rested: @ Carolina (Friday)

Notes: The Canucks play three games in four nights as part of their four games on the road...Expect to see Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen share the crease...The turmoil surrounding the Canucks, especially the perceived rift between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, has to be taking a toll on the team...Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) has missed four games and could return as early as Monday in Montreal.

VEGAS

Games this week: @ San Jose, vs. New York Islanders, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes: The Golden Knights play four games this week, including three games in four nights...Adin Hill should get at least two starts and possibly three with Ilya Samsonov getting the remaining starts...Tanner Pearson is on the top line, alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Pearson has three goals and two assists in his last six games...Shea Theodore has three goals and 13 points in his last 12 games.

WASHINGTON

Games this week: @ Buffalo, vs. Vancouver, vs. Montreal, @ Nashville

Tired: @ Nashville (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: The Capitals play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week...Logan Thompson should share the net with Charlie Lindgren...Aliaksei Protas has to be one of the big surprises this season. The 23-year-old has 17 goals and 16 assists in 39 games while seeing only 2:33 of power-play time all season (not per game but the whole season).

WINNIPEG

Games this week: vs. Nashville, vs. Los Angeles, vs. Colorado

Tired: vs. Colorado (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: The Jets' top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi has been on fire in the last month. Since Dec. 5, Connor has nine goals and 23 points, Scheifele has 10 goals and nine assists, while Vilardi has nine goals and 19 points, all in 15 games...Nikolaj Ehlers missed nine games and has three goals and eight points in his last eight games...Unfortunately, Cole Perfetti has slumped with one goal and five assists in his last 17 contests.