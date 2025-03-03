Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Jarry was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Jarry's last NHL appearance was Jan. 14 versus the Kraken, a game in which he gave up three goals on 17 shots in a fifth consecutive loss. In the minors, the 29-year-old netminder hasn't found significantly more success, going 6-5-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage. With youngster Joel Blomqvist struggling, the team decided to send him down to the minors while bringing Jarry back up in a corresponding move. The decision could also be an opportunity for Jarry to impress ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
