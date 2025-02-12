Tristan Luneau News: Strong showing with Gulls

Luneau has earned 26 points over 31 appearances with AHL San Diego this season.

Luneau has seen a total of 13 NHL games over the last two seasons, earning three points. He lost most of 2023-24 due to an infection in his knee, but he's come back strong in 2024-25. He also has a minus-9 rating, but that is due to the Gulls being one of the worst teams in the AHL. Despite their struggles overall, Luneau has adjusted to the professional ranks pretty well. The one concern is that he's been jumped in the developmental pipeline by players like Drew Helleson and Olen Zellweger, which could make cracking the Ducks' NHL roster difficult in the near future. Still, Luneau is just 21 years old and has time to round out his all-around game.