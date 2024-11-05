NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

Rickard Rakell , RW, PIT: Rakell is thriving on the top line, skating to the right of Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby . That top line has been responsible for four

Matt Duchene , C, DAL: Duchene rebuilt his fantasy value slightly after falling back to earth the prior season. He dropped from 86 points in 2021-22 to 56 while a member of the Predators but raised that production to 65 points after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Stars. Dallas inked Duchene to a similar contract this offseason, and he has rewarded the team to date. After a successful two games in Finland, Duchene has three consecutive two-point efforts, and he's riding a six-game point streak (six goals, six assists).

Dylan Strome , C, WAS: Strome, the third overall pick in 2015 by Arizona, resurrected his career in Chicago and then took a major step forward after coming to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Fresh off 65- and 67-point campaigns, Strome is on early pace to far exceed those totals. He has been on fire with three consecutive multipoint appearances and has been held off the scoresheet only once this season. Centering the Capitals' top line, Strome is up to 17 points with a plus-10 rating in 11 games.

This week's article includes Strome rolling in DC, Rakell racking up points, Parayko filling the role of top blueliner in St. Louis, Igor on fire, Barzal down and McAvoy in a mild slump.

First Liners (Risers)

Dylan Strome, C, WAS: Strome, the third overall pick in 2015 by Arizona, resurrected his career in Chicago and then took a major step forward after coming to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Fresh off 65- and 67-point campaigns, Strome is on early pace to far exceed those totals. He has been on fire with three consecutive multipoint appearances and has been held off the scoresheet only once this season. Centering the Capitals' top line, Strome is up to 17 points with a plus-10 rating in 11 games.

Matt Duchene, C, DAL: Duchene rebuilt his fantasy value slightly after falling back to earth the prior season. He dropped from 86 points in 2021-22 to 56 while a member of the Predators but raised that production to 65 points after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Stars. Dallas inked Duchene to a similar contract this offseason, and he has rewarded the team to date. After a successful two games in Finland, Duchene has three consecutive two-point efforts, and he's riding a six-game point streak (six goals, six assists).

Rickard Rakell, RW, PIT: Rakell is thriving on the top line, skating to the right of Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. That top line has been responsible for four of the five goals the Penguins scored during their modest two-game win streak. Rakell has a team-high six goals along with three assists, 34 shots, 22 hits, 12 blocks and is plus-5 through 13 appearances after falling from 60 to 37 points last season. Coach Mike Sullivan will roll with this trio while they are hot, which benefits Rakell the most, since his line placement certainly helps his offensive chances.

Maxim Tsyplakov, LW, NYI: The Islanders are a walking wounded organization right now. With the absences of several key players, including Mathew Barzal, comes the opportunity for some. Tsyplakov was already being counted on to produce, that reliance has only grown recently. The left-shot left winger is skating on the second line and getting time on the power play in his first NHL season after coming over from the KHL. Tsyplakov, after his goal and assist Friday, is up to two goals, five assists, 10 PIM, 18 shots, 34 hits, three blocks, three takeaways and a plus-1 rating through 12 games.

Colton Parayko, D, STL: Parayko, due to the absence of Torey Krug, has looked to be slightly more offensive this year. Philip Broberg, who came over this past offseason from Edmonton via offer sheet, has been the primary D-man on that side of the ice. But if Broberg (lower body), injured Saturday, misses time, Parayko will chew up more minutes and power-play time. Parayko, who has tallied between 26 and 35 points in the eight seasons in which he has played at least 64 games, is up to three goals and five assists in 12 games this season.

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR: Ghost is doing what the Ghost does best, racking up points on the power play, Signed to a three-year, $9.6 million contract by the Hurricanes in July to help replace Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce, Gostisbehere has nine points (five on the power play), 23 shots on net, 12 hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests this season. After sitting on the minus side of the ledger each of the past eight seasons, Gostisbehere has a plus-three rating; partially impacted by the team he is on but also aided by his slightly improved play in his own zone.

Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR: Pay Igor what he wants are the chants ringing out from MSG every time he makes a stellar save. That mantra is said an awful lot these days as Shesterkin is at the top of his game right now. An unrestricted free agent, Shesterkin has already turned down a reported deal for eight years and $88 million as he seeks a contract north of that AAV. Hard to argue he is not worth it based on his playoff performances and numbers this year, Shesterkin is 6-2-1 with one shutout, a 2.23 goals-against average (GAA) and .933 save percentage through eight appearances this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, G, WPG: Helly entered the 2024-25 fresh off winning the Vezina Trophy the prior season. If there were any concerns of a hangover, those have been quickly obliterated. Hellebuyck has posted even better numbers than last season, giving up three goals or less in seven of his first eight starts this season, winning all seven while posting a stellar 2.33 GAA and .917 save percentage. Eric Comrie provides Helly, who should notch win No. 300 this season, just enough rest to keep him fresh.

Others include Mikael Granlund, Sidney Crosby, Casey Mittelstadt, Aleksander Barkov, Alex Ovechkin, Martin Necas, Matthew Knies, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sam Reinhart, Alex Laferriere, Connor McMichael, Thomas Chabot, Owen Power, Jake Walmart, Brandt Clarke, Alex Nedeljkovic, Filip Gustavsson, Anton Forsberg and Adin Hill.

Buy Low

Conor Garland, RW, VAN: Garland has been very quietly productive for Vancouver. He has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of 10 contests, produced three goals, five helpers, 22 shots on net, nine PIM and has a plus-1 rating. Garland has tallied between 46 and 52 points his first three years as a Canuck and should settle in that range again. Get him in your lineup ASAP while he is manning the first line, right wing role and then move him to your bench if/when that placement changes.

Training Room (Injuries)

Mathew Barzal, C, NYI: The Islanders, already shorthanded, will be without Barzal for four to six weeks due to an upper-body injury. It's a little unclear how Barzal was injured October 30 against Columbus, but the ailment landed him on LTIR. Prior to being sidelined, Barzal notched two goals, three assists, nine blocked shots, nine hits and 23 shots on net through 10 appearances this season. His absence creates a major hole in the middle of New York's attack, as Barzal had 80 points last season.

Others include Connor McDavid (ankle, could play Nov. 8), Bryan Rust (lower body, joining Penguins on their three-game road trip), Valeri Nichushkin (suspension, set to return to action against the Capitals on Nov. 15), Zach Benson (lower body, could play Tuesday), Philip Broberg (lower body, out four to six weeks) and Samuel Ersson (lower body, left Saturday's tilt against Boston).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Tyson Foerster, RW, PHI: The Flyers are off to a horrible start and the play of Foerster mirrors that start. He lit the lamp on opening night, then went seven games played, plus a healthy scratch contest, before scoring again. Last season, Foerster had a cold start and ice-cold finish but a solid middle while scoring 20 goals and handing out 13 assists. Foerster is still skating on the second line, but unless he starts to produce, he could find his way onto the third line or in the press box again.

Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS: This should just be a temporary placement on this side of the ledger for McAvoy, who may have taken a step forward Sunday. His assist ended a 10-game slump on offense, and McAvoy sits with just three points in 12 games on the season. McAvoy scored at least 47 points each of the last three seasons, so look for him to kick-start his offensive production now that he has landed back on the scoresheet again, This is especially so as McAvoy's "slump" didn't cost him his spot on the first pairing or top power-play unit.

Joel Blomqvist, G, PIT: The goaltending job in Pittsburgh is there for the taking, as Tristan Jarry was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan on October 26. Blomqvist had the first true crack at the job but likely has ceded his chance to Alex Nedeljkovic. Blomqvist was defeated in four of his last five appearances, going 1-4-0 with a 3.56 goals-against average in that span, although with a .909 save percentage. Look for Ned to see most of the playing time between the pipes while Jarry is in the minors.

Others include Wyatt Johnston, Quinton Byfield (two Buy Lows), Sam Lafferty, Tyler Bertuzzi, Tristan Luneau, Kris Letang and Joey Daccord.

Sell High

Anthony Cirelli, C, TB: I still believe Cirelli will remain highly productive, but expecting him to continue to score at a point-per-game might be a stretch. Through 10 games, the 27-year-old center has two goals and 10 helpers after setting a new career-high with 45 points last season. Cirelli should end up with at least 60 points, but if he does remain on a line with Brandon Hagel, maybe a point per game could be in reach. If that happens, as someone who has Cirelli in one of my leagues, I will be more than happy.