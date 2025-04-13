Troy Stecher Injury: Sustains injury in Winnipeg
Stecher (undisclosed) departed Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets in the third period and did not return, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.
Nugent-Bowman also relayed that Stecher's undisclosed injury occurred when he fell to the ice awkwardly after being hit by Winnipeg's Dominic Toninato. An update on Stecher's status should surface before the Oilers host the Kings on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back.
