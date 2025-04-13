Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Troy Stecher headshot

Troy Stecher Injury: Sustains injury in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Stecher (undisclosed) departed Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets in the third period and did not return, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Nugent-Bowman also relayed that Stecher's undisclosed injury occurred when he fell to the ice awkwardly after being hit by Winnipeg's Dominic Toninato. An update on Stecher's status should surface before the Oilers host the Kings on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back.

Troy Stecher
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now