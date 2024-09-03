Analyzing NHL Free Agency

Nashville signed forward Jonathan Marchessault (four-year, $5.5 million AAV), blueliner Brady Skjei (four-year, $7 million AAV) and netminder Scott Wedgewood (two-year, $1.5 million AAV) in an eventful offseason. Marchessault bolsters the forward group, Skjei adds offense for the defense and Wedgewood will be Juuse Saros ' backup.

Jake Guentzel joined Tampa Bay on a seven-year, $63 million contract. He will benefit from the playmaking of Nikita Kucherov and the team's lethal power play. Guentzel will be tasked with replacing the offense of former longtime captain Steven Stamkos , who signed a four-year deal carrying an $8 million average annual value with Nashville. The 34-year-old Stamkos will provide the Predators with much-needed offensive depth while boosting the club's play on the man advantage.

In the largest move of the offseason, the Arizona Coyotes relocated to Salt Lake City and became the Utah Hockey Club. The organization underwent multiple changes in ownership and played in three different arenas during a tumultuous period in the desert. However, on the ice, the team has been making progress in its rebuild -- progress that will now have to continue in Utah.

Coyotes Find a New Home

Unrestricted Free Agents

Lightning Strike With Guentzel, Stamkos Leaves for Music City

Predators Continue Offseason Makeover

Blackhawks Go on Spending Spree

Chicago inked Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year, $22 million contract and Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year pact worth $16.2 million. Both wingers could flank Connor Bedard on the top line in 2024-25, while the trio will also likely feature prominently on the first power-play combination. The Blackhawks also added forwards Patrick Maroon (one-year, $1.5 million AAV) and Craig Smith (one-year, $1 million), defensemen Alec Martinez (one-year, $4 million AAV) and T.J. Brodie (two-year, $3.75 million AAV) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (two-year, $3.3 million AAV) for depth purposes -- though offseason knee surgery may keep the netminder out for the start of the year.

Bruins Find a New First-Line Center

Boston agreed to a seven-year, $54.25 million deal with Elias Lindholm to be the team's top pivot. Playing alongside David Pastrnak will give Lindholm a significant boost after his production trailed off in 2023-24 with Calgary and Vancouver. The Bruins also added bruising blueliner Nikita Zadorov on a six-year, $30 million contract while signing Max Jones to occupy a depth forward role.

Red Wings Create Crease Competition, Add Scoring

Cam Talbot signed a two-year, $5 million contract to compete with Alex Lyon and Ville Husso for the No. 1 goaltender job. After being bought out of the final three seasons of his five-year, $25 million deal by Edmonton, Jack Campbell inked a one-year, $775,000 agreement with the Red Wings to provide some organizational depth. The team added Vladimir Tarasenko on a two-year, $9.5 million deal to serve as a top-six forward and Erik Gustafsson on a two-year, $4 million contract to supply offense from the back end. Patrick Kane also re-upped with Detroit on a one-year, $6.5 million pact.

Oilers Add Scoring Depth on the Wing

After being bought out of the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72 million contract by Buffalo, Jeff Skinner landed a one-year, $3 million deal with Edmonton. Viktor Arvidsson agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Oilers. Whether they play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, Skinner and Arvidsson will provide valuable scoring depth. Their signings became all the more important because of Evander Kane's sports hernia/hip issue and Dylan Holloway's departure to St. Louis because of an offer sheet. Philip Broberg also left Edmonton for the Blues via an offer sheet. However, the Oilers retained the services of Adam Henrique (two-year, $3 million AAV), Troy Stecher (two-year, $787,500 AAV), Mattias Janmark (three-year, $1.45 million AAV), Corey Perry (one-year, $1.4 million AAV) and Connor Brown (one-year, $1 million AAV) while bringing in rugged rearguard Josh Brown on a three-year deal worth $3 million.

Maple Leafs Shore up Defense, Add Goalie

Toronto inked Chris Tanev to a six-year, $27 million contract to play alongside Morgan Rielly on the top pairing. The Maple Leafs also brought in former Panthers Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was signed to a four-year, $14 million deal, and netminder Anthony Stolarz, who agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract. Ekman-Larsson provides defensive depth and will work on the man advantage, while Stolarz is expected to share the crease with Joseph Woll.

Other Notable Signings

Sam Reinhart re-signs with FLA (eight-year, $69 million), Matt Duchene re-ups with DAL (one-year, $3 million), Jake DeBrusk to VAN (seven-year, $38.5 million), Anthony Duclair to NYI (four-year, $14 million), Tyler Toffoli to SJ (four-year, $24 million), Ilya Samsonov to VGK (one-year, $1.8 million), Victor Olofsson to VGK (one-year, $1.075 million), Anthony Mantha (one-year, $3.5 million), Shayne Gostisbehere to CAR (three-year, $9.6 million), Sean Monahan to CBJ (five-year, $27.5 million), David Perron to OTT (two-year, $8 million), Cam Atkinson to TBL (one-year, $900,000), Chandler Stephenson to SEA (seven-year, $43.75 million), Brandon Montour to SEA (seven-year, $49.98 million).

Trades

Markstrom Shipped to New Jersey

Jacob Markstrom gets a significant lift by switching from the rebuilding Flames to the contending Devils. New Jersey missed the playoffs last season with injuries and awful goaltending being primarily to blame. Markstrom has plenty of bounce-back appeal in 2024-25 behind a strong offensive squad and a revamped defense corps that added Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon.

Laine Moved to Montreal

After being limited to 18 games last season for Columbus due to a clavicle fracture and spending time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Patrik Laine will get a fresh start with the Canadiens. He has had trouble avoiding injuries, leading to extended absences in recent years, but he could be a solid offensive upgrade in 2024-25 if he can stay healthy. Laine should occupy a top-six spot and see time on the top power-play unit.

Utah Acquires Sergachev and Marino

Utah HC made a big splash at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by trading for Mikhail Sergachev. The 26-year-old Sergachev will be the team's go-to defender in all situations during the 2024-25 campaign. The team also obtained John Marino from the Devils and signed Ian Cole (one-year, $3.1 million) to upgrade the defense corps.

Kings Deal Dubois for Kuemper

Los Angeles moved on from Pierre-Luc Dubois quickly after trading three players to Winnipeg to acquire him. The Kings signed him to an eight-year, $68 million contract following the move, hoping he could serve as a future number-one pivot. Dubois will get a chance to reclaim a top-six spot in 2024-25 after being dealt to Washington for goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The 34-year-old Kuemper is coming off the worst season of his career but has rebound upside behind a Los Angeles squad that plays stingy defensively.

Senators Obtain Ullmark

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman formed an outstanding goaltending duo in Boston for the past three seasons. Ullmark, a pending UFA next summer, is a significant upgrade to Ottawa's crease situation, and he will be leaned on much more heavily for starts. Swayman will likely see his workload increase as well, with former Senators puck-stopper Joonas Korpisalo working as the backup.

Other notable trades: Andrew Mangiapane to WSH, Logan Thompson to WSH, Jakob Chychrun to WSH, Tanner Jeannot to LAK, Yaroslav Askarov to SJS, Kevin Hayes to PIT, Rutger McGroarty to PIT, Brayden Yager to WPG, Alexander Holtz to VGK, Reilly Smith to NYR. Matthew Savoie to EDM

Retirements

Joe Pavelski called it a career after compiling 476 goals and 1,068 points across 1,332 appearances in 18 seasons for San Jose and Dallas. The 40-year-old forward ranks fifth in points and goals, seventh in games played, and 11th in assists among United States-born players.

Other notable retirements: Zach Parise, Jeff Carter, Jakob Silfverberg, Jakub Voracek, Andrew Cogliano, Derick Brassard, Wayne Simmonds

Coaching Carousel

Buffalo - Lindy Ruff replaces Don Granato

Columbus - Dean Evason replaces Pascal Vincent

New Jersey - Sheldon Keefe replaces Lindy Ruff

Ottawa - Travis Green replaces D.J. Smith

San Jose - Ryan Warsofsky replaces David Quinn

Seattle - Dan Bylsma replaces Dave Hakstol

St. Louis - Drew Bannister replaces Craig Berube

Toronto - Craig Berube replaces Sheldon Keefe

Winnipeg - Scott Arniel replaces Rick Bowness