Tyler Kleven headshot

Tyler Kleven Injury: Labeled week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Kleven (lower body) is considered week-to-week according to head coach Travis Green, per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Monday.

Kleven didn't travel with the Sens for their two-game road trip but his recovery timeline would seem to rule him out even longer. At this point, fantasy players should probably expect the 23-year-old blueliner to be placed on injured reserve -- though it's possible the team doesn't need the extra roster spot. Either way, Kleven won't be in action in the short term.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
