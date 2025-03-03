Tyler Kleven Injury: Labeled week-to-week
Kleven (lower body) is considered week-to-week according to head coach Travis Green, per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Monday.
Kleven didn't travel with the Sens for their two-game road trip but his recovery timeline would seem to rule him out even longer. At this point, fantasy players should probably expect the 23-year-old blueliner to be placed on injured reserve -- though it's possible the team doesn't need the extra roster spot. Either way, Kleven won't be in action in the short term.
