Tyler Seguin Injury: Resumes skating

Seguin (hip) has started skating back in Texas, according to Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports on Tuesday.

Seguin last suited up against the Jets on Dec. 1 -- the right-shot forward underwent surgery Dec. 5 for a left-side femoral acetabular impingement and hip labrum. General manager Jim Nill did not have a set timeline for Seguin's return. Before getting injured, Seguin was playing at a high level, having recorded nine goals, 20 points and a plus-14 rating across 19 outings.