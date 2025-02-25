Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Seguin

Tyler Seguin Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Seguin (hip) has started skating back in Texas, according to Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports on Tuesday.

Seguin last suited up against the Jets on Dec. 1 -- the right-shot forward underwent surgery Dec. 5 for a left-side femoral acetabular impingement and hip labrum. General manager Jim Nill did not have a set timeline for Seguin's return. Before getting injured, Seguin was playing at a high level, having recorded nine goals, 20 points and a plus-14 rating across 19 outings.

