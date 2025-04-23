Valeri Nichushkin News: Nets lone goal in loss
Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.
The goal was Nichushkin's first point of the series. He's added eight shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating over three contests. Nichushkin is locked in as a top-six winger, though his minutes could be threatened if Gabriel Landeskog can get up to full speed during the playoffs, assuming the Avalanche can turn things around after falling behind 2-1 in the series Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now