Victor Mancini News: Snags helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Mancini provided an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Mancini was scratched for the previous two games, but he drew back into the lineup against his former team. He was able to get on the scoresheet with a helper on a Drew O'Connor tally in the third period. Mancini has a total of seven points, 25 shots on net, 26 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 23 appearances between the Rangers and the Canucks this season. He'll likely continue to compete with Elias Pettersson for playing time on the third pairing.

