NHL Trade Tips: Miller Time

This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

The NHL has been treating the last two weeks like it's trade deadline time, with a flurry of deals. J.T. Miller was sent to the Rangers with Filip Chytil and Victor Mancini headed to Vancouver. The Canucks used the first-round selection from the Rangers and picked up Marcus Pettersson, while Dallas picked up Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from San Jose for a first- and third-round pick. Earlier, the Flames acquired Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from Philadelphia in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and a couple of picks. Don't forget that trades can be made in the NHL during the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Here are some players for whom you could deal and trade elsewhere.

TRADE FOR

J.T. Miller, C, W, Rangers (97 percent rostered)

Miller was having plenty of issues with the Canucks and the trade to New York has so far done wonders. He is centering the top line, between Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Miller, who began his career with the Rangers and spent his first five-plus seasons in New York, has two goals and two assists in two games since the trade. He has been a stud on the power play with a goal and two helpers, and has had eight shots on net, far exceeding his 82 shots on goal in 40 games with Vancouver before the deal.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Miller for Jake DeBrusk.

Thomas Harley, D, Stars (82 percent rostered)

Harley gets a huge boost in fantasy value as he has taken over quarterbacking the Stars' first power-play with Miro Heiskanen gone month-to-month after knee surgery Tuesday. Harley has three assists in the three games since Heiskanen has been on the shelf, giving Harley seven goals and 26 points in 51 games. Harley was strong last season with 15 goals and 47 points in 79 regular-season contests, so this is no fluke, as he is a strong offensive player.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Harley and a ninth-round pick for Nick Schmaltz and a seventh-round pick.

Will Smith, W, Sharks (7 percent rostered)

Smith was drafted fourth-overall in 2023 and is seeing a top-six role with the Sharks despite being only 19 years of age. Smith struggled at the start of the season but he has come on strong of late. Smith had a six-game scoring streak snapped Tuesday, but he still has two goals and seven points in his last seven appearances, giving his eight goals and 22 points in 47 games. I think it's just a matter of time until Smith is placed on the top line, alongside Macklin Celebrini, and the duo should give the Sharks plenty of offense and a great future to look forward to. If Smith is available as a free-agent in your pool – and he likely is – grab him.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Smith for Thatcher Demko.

TRADE AWAY

Mikael Granlund, C, W, Stars (68 percent rostered)

Granlund lost some value in my opinion when he was traded from San Jose to the Stars as he moves from the top line with the Sharks to a role on the second unit in Dallas. Granlund picked up a helper in his two games in a Dallas uniform, but the 32-year-old had three goals and five assists in his last six games as a Shark. He is slated to play on the second line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, but playing alongside Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund in San Jose was better, as was playing on the top power play, rather than the second-unit in Dallas.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Granlund and Chris Kreider for William Nylander and Kirill Kaprizov.

Brandt Clarke, D, Kings (34 percent rostered)

Clarke lost a lot of value with the return of Drew Doughty (ankle) after missing the first 47 games of the season. Clarke was averaging 2:14 of power play time, mostly on the first unit, before Doughty's return, but he was a healthy scratch in Doughty's first two games back, and when he finally did get into the lineup Saturday, Clarke saw no time on either power-play unit. Clarke was taken eighth overall in 2021 and is considered the Kings' quarterback of the power play in the future, but, for now, the 21-year-old has lost his fantasy value. He does have three goals and 24 points across 48 appearances and should be kept in dynasty leagues.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Clarke and a fifth-round pick for Matthew Knies and a ninth-round pick.

Nazem Kadri, C, Flames (59 percent rostered)

Kadri could have extra value if he gets dealt at or before the March 7 trade deadline, but I don't think it's going to happen. Kadri has had two huge offensive seasons in his previous four campaigns, but he seems to do it every other season, and this season seems to be one in which he's just average. Kadri had 87 points in 71 games during his last season with Colorado in 2021-22, then had 56 points in 82 games during his first year with the Flames. He had 75 points in 2023-24, and while he does have 18 goals and 38 points in 53 games this season, he is not the stud he has been in two of the last three years.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Kadri and Dylan Strome for J.T. Miller and Dylan Larkin.