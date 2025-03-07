Victor Soderstrom News: Traded to Chicago

Soderstrom's rights were traded to Chicago from Utah on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Soderstrom has been playing overseas this season, but his NHL rights will be on the move as part of a move that also sent Shea Weber and Aku Raty to Chicago. Soderstrom has made 47 appearances with Brynas IF of the SHL this year, and he's logged nine goals and 27 assists.