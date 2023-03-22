FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games on tap in the NHL on Wednesday. A tired Arizona team travels to Edmonton after a 2-1 loss to Winnipeg, while Colorado hosts Pittsburgh. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. PIT ($8,200): Georgiev is on a five-game winning streak, giving up only eight goals on 118 shots. He shut out the Blackhawks in his last start, stopping 27 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. Georgiev is 32-14-5 with a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage, establishing himself this season as a top-seven goaltender in the NHL. He will face the Penguins, who have had trouble scoring of late, finding the back of the net only once in their last two games.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. ARI ($8,400): Skinner has won seven of his last eight games, pushing his record to 22-14-4, with a 2.90 GAA and .911 save percentage. He has taken over the No. 1 spot from Jack Campbell who has given up 28 goals in his last six games, dating back to Feb. 15. Skinner is 1-0-0 versus the Coyotes this season, facing only 18 shots in an 8-2 shellacking December 7. The Coyotes are 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.78 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Jack McBain, ARI at EDM ($4,000): McBain gives you good value, especially if you are taking the McDavid line in your DFS lineup. The 23-year-old McBain has 11 goals and 19 points in 71 games this season, but a closer look shows that the center has three goals and seven points in his last nine contests. McBain is on the second line, between Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse, as well as seeing second unit power play time.

Mikael Granlund, PIT at COL ($4,200): No one has performed well of late with the Penguins, as they have scored only three goals in their last three games. Granlund has only a goal and an assist in nine games since his trade from Nashville, but the Finnish forward is more than capable of breaking loose at any time. He had nine goals and 36 points in 58 games with the Predators, including a goal and 12 points on the power play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Coyotes

Connor McDavid (C - $10,600), Leon Draisaitl (C -$10,200), Zach Hyman (W - $8,300)

This is the best line in hockey. McDavid is having a season for the ages with 58 goals and 78 assists, leading the NHL in both categories. He has been phenomenal of late, picking up at least two points in 14 of his last 17 games. McDavid has 16 goals and 39 points in the 17 contests as he is on an unbelievable run. Draisaitl is second in NHL scoring with 106 points including 44 goals. While the duo are not currently playing together in even strength situations, the Oilers often switch their lines up to put McDavid and Draisaitl on the same unit. Draisaitl is only four points away from equaling his career high in points, as he had 110 points last season and is 2018-19. Hyman is also having a career year with 30 goals and 44 assists in 68 games. If you need to get less expensive, Evander Kane is $6,900 and is currently playing on the top line with McDavid and Hyman.

Avalanche vs. Penguins

Nathan MacKinnon (C-$10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W-$9,700), Denis Malgin (W-$4,400)

MacKinnon is on a nine-game point streak and has points in 17 of his last 18 contests. MacKinnon has 30 goals and 89 points in just 58 games this season and is third in the NHL in points per game, averaging 1.53, just .01 behind Leon Draisait and .39 behind the amazing Connor McDavid. Rantanen has already smashed his career high in goals, scoring 47 times this season, as well as chipping in with 85 points. Malgin has moved up to the top line in even-strength situations and has two goals and four points in his last two games, as well as five goals and seven points in his last nine games. He has great value Wednesday due to his low salary.

DEFENSEMEN

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at EDM ($4,800): Valimaki has been hot of late, scoring once and adding six assists in his last five games. Valimaki was drafted 16th overall by the Flames in 2017, but injuries early in his career halted his career. The Coyotes made an outstanding claim at the start of the 2022-23 season when the Flames placed Valimaki on waivers and the Finn has been great this season. He has three goals and 31 points in 67 games and has taken over quarterbacking the power play after the trades of Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere to Ottawa and Carolina respectively.

Victor Soderstrom, ARI at EDM ($4,000): You could easily pick Mattias Ekholm here as he has three goals and nine points in 10 games with the Oilers, but if you are using the McDavid line, as well as Skinner in net, you have hit your limit of four Edmonton players. Soderstrom is $700 less expensive than Ekholm and that could come in handy. Soderstrom has five assists in his last 10 games and sees second unit power play duty. He has good pedigree as he was selected 11th overall in 2019.

