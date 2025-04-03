Vincent Desharnais Injury: Remains unavailable

Desharnais is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Oilers, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Desharnais' ongoing absence will prevent him from playing against one of his former teams. The 28-year-old defenseman's status hasn't been officially updated since he was ruled out for the Sharks' last road trip. Desharnais may not get a spot in the lineup once healthy as the Sharks continue to rotate in some younger blueliners.