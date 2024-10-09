NHL Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 9

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Wednesday, Oct. 9

The NHL has five more regular-season openers on tap Wednesday. In the early window, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens square off at Bell Centre at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

In the late window we have three puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, with the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, facing each other on ESPN+. In the second end of the TNT doubleheader, the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights renew acquaintances.

Let's build that bankroll a little, and make some extra cash for the holidays. Let's get started!

Gear up for NHL Opening Night at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

The Maple Leafs roll into Bell Centre with five consecutive wins in the series against the Canadiens, although two of those three wins were by a single goal last season.

For years, the Leafs had a devil of a time trying to solve the Habs, even when they had a very talented team, and the Canadiens weren't playing as well. Toronto won both meetings in Montreal last season with a margin of 7-4. The Under has cashed in each of the past three meetings in Montreal, while going 4-1 at Bell Centre in the previous five battles, too.

Sam Montembeault is confirmed to start, and that's good news for Toronto. He was 0-2-0 with a 4.90 GAA and .821 SV% in two starts against Toronto last season.

However, Toronto is a little on the expensive side, costing nearly two times your potential return, so avoid the moneyline, while the Under has been the trend in this series, with Montembeault going against Anthony Stolarz following a lower-body injury to Joseph Woll, we likely will see quite a few goals.

Over 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Rangers should be at or near the top of the Metropolitan Division standings with mostly the same cast of characters from a season ago. The team made just minor moves, losing Fs Barclay Goodrow and Alexander Wennberg while bringing in Fs Sam Carrick and Reilly Smith.

Remember, while this squad didn't hoist the Cup, they made a nice run, and it did win the President's Trophy. On their way to that league-best record, New York won a pair of games in Pittsburgh, including a 1-0 shutout on Nov. 22, and a 7-4 rout on March 16.

This should be a physical battle that goes in favor of the road team. New York is 4-1 in the past five meetings, and 7-3 in the past 10 in the series.

Rangers ML (-115 at Caesars)

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets hockey fans a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 when signing up using code ROTO1000.

Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers

The Jets will be in the hunt for a playoff spot, but things are changing in Winnipeg. Head coach Rick Bowness retired, so Scott Arniel takes over the reins of the team looking to take the team to the next level.

The Jets have some quality offensive pieces in Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, Mark Scheifele and rising star Gabriel Vilardi, while Connor Hellebuyck is back to handle the goaltending duties.

Edmonton was just a win away from a Stanley Cup title last season, and it will be hungry to get back. The Jets have actually been a thorn in the side of the Oilers, with these teams splitting the past 10 meetings. The road team is 5-2 in the past seven meetings, too, and five of the past 10 have been decided by a single goal.

Let's play it safe and back the Jets on the puck line.

Jets PL (+1.5, -160 at Caesars)

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

The Flames didn't do a lot to improve the roster, and with D Oliver Kylington and G Jacob Markstrom heading elsewhere, things could get worse before they get better.

The goaltenders are Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf, and that isn't likely to strike fear into the hearts of many, especially a Vancouver team that went deep into the postseason.

The Canucks are expected to start with playoff hero Arturs Silovs, as Thatcher Demko (knee) is still not ready to return to the team.

Vancouver made a splash bringing in F Jake DeBrusk from the Boston Bruins, while Ds Vincent Desharnais and Derek Forbort should be nice adds, too. The Canucks are going to be a good play on the puck line, as they get off on the right foot.

Canucks PL (-1.5, +126 at Caesars)

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

The Avalanche and Golden Knights meet in what should be a big-time matchup in the final game of the night on TNT.

Vegas won two of the three meetings last season, including a dominant 7-0 win on Nov. 4 at T-Mobile Arena. The home team has cashed in four straight meetings in the series, too.

While Alexandar Georgiev was sharp last season, winning 38 regular-season games, he was just 14-12-4 with a 3.30 GAA and .893 SV% on the road in 30 starts, while going 1-1-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .876 SV% in three tries against Vegas.

On the flip side, Adin Hill posted an impressive 2.54 GAA and .913 SV% with two shutouts at home, and he was 2-0-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .954 SV% with one shutout against Colorado in 2023-24.

Back the home side straight up.

Golden Knights ML (-108 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Parlay+ (+2042 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 - Maple Leafs at Canadiens (-115)

Rangers ML (-138) at Penguins

Golden Knights ML (-110) vs. Avalanche

Canucks PL (-1.5, +122) vs. Flames

Jets PL (+1.5, -176) at Oilers

2-Leg Puck Line Parlay (+248 at FanDuel)

Canucks PL (-1.5, +122) vs. Flames

Jets PL (+1.5, -176) at Oilers

2-Leg Moneyline Parlay (+229 at FanDuel)

Rangers ML (-138) at Penguins

Golden Knights ML (-110) vs. Avalanche

2-Leg Early-Window Parlay (+222 at FanDuel)