Vincent Desharnais headshot

Vincent Desharnais Injury: Set to miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 11:08am

Desharnais (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Rangers and will sit out Sunday's game against the Kings, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Desharnais played through an injury in Thursday's shootout win over Toronto. He has three assists, 87 hits, 83 blocked shots and 45 PIM in 51 contests with Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose this season. Jimmy Schuldt will replace Desharnais in Saturday's lineup.

Vincent Desharnais
San Jose Sharks
